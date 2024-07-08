'That's a good start': Abhishek Sharma reveals Yuvraj Singh was happy when he got out on duck

Talented young batter Abhishek Sharma stole the limelight when he slammed his maiden international ton against Zimbabwe yesterday during the second match of the series.

Abhishek, who impressed earlier during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 ) season, earned his maiden India call-up for India's ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

However, he couldn't manage to get going in the series opener, departing for a 4-ball duck.

But that didn't deter Abhishek as he went on to register his maiden international ton.

In a video released by BCCI after his magnificent knock, the 23-year-old called his family members as well as his mentor Yuvraj Singh who congratulated him on his knock.

Abhishek Sharma reveals Yuvraj Singh was 'happy' after he scored duck on international debut

The youngster also revealed what Yuvraj told me after he got out on zero in the first match and had a nightmarish start to his international career.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he said I don’t know why but he was very happy when I was out on zero. He said that’s a good start. I think he must be very proud of me just like my family,” he said.

Two extremely special phone 📱 calls, one memorable bat-story 👌 & a first 💯 in international cricket!



𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



A Hundred Special, ft. Abhishek Sharma 👏 👏 - By @ameyatilak



WATCH 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND | @IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/0tfBXgfru9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2024

Abhishek Sharma's 47-ball hundred propelled India to a massive score of 234 for 2 in 20 overs which helped India secure a massive 100-run win in the second match of the five match series.

The series is currently evenly poised with a 1-1 scorelines as the teams next lock horns on July 10 (Wednesday) for the third match.

Abhishek's stellar innings will help his cause as an opener and become a mainstay in the side, especially with the vacancy at the top of the batting order left behind by the retirements of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

