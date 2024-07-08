WATCH: Yuvraj Singh brings back memories with his trademark leg-side flick six during WCL 2024

Yuvraj gave a display of his vintage self, as he stepped out and smacked the ball for a maximum.

During a recent World Championship of Legends (WCL 2024) match between India Champions and West Indies Champions, team skipper Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock with a six off his iconic leg-side flick.

The incident happened on the 12th over of the innings being bowled by Sulieman Benn when Yuvraj slammed two maximums out of which, one was the trademark flick.

Yuvraj gave a display of his vintage self, stepping out and smacking the ball off the leg-spinner over the boundary line and maintained the pose after the shot which made the fans nostalgic.

Check the video of Yuvraj's six below.

The 42-year-old led the team from the front and eventually smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries, comprising three fours and two sixes before retiring hurt.

India Champions defeat West Indies champions on DLS

Yuvraj's quickfire cameo propelled the India Champions to a towering score of 229/5 in 20 overs despite reeling at 65/3 at one stage. The skipper formed a solid partnership with Gurkeerat Singh Mann to destroy the opposition bowling lineup. Gurkeerat finished unbeaten with 86* off 42 deliveries.

The West Indies Champions faced a challenging task, needing to chase 230 runs against a strong India Champions bowling lineup. Dhawal Kulkarni provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Dwayne Smith, who scored 14 runs off 11 balls with three boundaries.

Soon after, rain interrupted play at Edgbaston in Birmingham, and the match result was determined using the DLS method. With the West Indies Champions at 31/1 in 5.3 overs, Chris Gayle was on 14 off 17 balls and Chadwick Walton on 1 off 5 balls. Consequently, they lost the match to the India Champions by 27 runs.

