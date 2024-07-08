WATCH: Fresh footage shows Virat Kohli's four pushed ropes back enabling SKY's catch in the final

Ever since that catch, there's been a lot of debate surrounding the legality of it, since SKY's foot was just inches away from the boundary rope.

The Indian team won the T20 World Cup 2024 and scripted history in the process by becoming the only team to win the trophy while remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

While India dominated almost all the games, the Men in Blue risked slipping up in the decisive final clash against South Africa.

After posting a target of 177 for the Proteas, the Indian bowlers couldn't tighten the noose as much as they hoped with the equation in favour of the chasing team.

However, the game-changing moment happened on the first ball of the penultimate over when Suryakuamr Yadav took a scintillating catch to dismiss danger-man David Miller.

Miller was last of the batters left and the wicket changed the momentum as Pandya only leaked 8 runs after that in the final over and India eventually won the contest.

WATCH: How Virat Kohli made Suryakumar Yadav's catch possible

Ever since that catch, there's been a lot of debate surrounding the legality of it, since SKY's foot was just inches away from the boundary rope.

While the replays showed the catch was clean, a new video footage has come up on how star India batter Virat Kohli had made it possible.

So that catch was possible bcz of Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/unYGFmWfmV — abhi (@82AtTheG) July 8, 2024

Kohli, who finished as the Player of the Match for his contribution of 57-ball 76, during his innings had played a shot down the middle and the boundary rope was shifted back by the dive of Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje.

Incidentally, this was the same position where Suryakumar Yadav took Miller's catch and the video evidence shows that it was possible because of Kohli's boundary on the very first over of the match.

