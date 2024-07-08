Who will get how much of the INR 125 cr prize money for winning the T20 World Cup 2024?

A recent report has revealed how the amount will be split between different members of the squad.

Following India's recent T20 World Cup 2024 win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a whopping INR 125 crore prize money for the champion team.

Now, a report by Indian Express has revealed how the amount will be split between different members of the squad.

Each of the 15 players, including three who didn't get to participate in any game (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson & Yuzvendra Chahal), will receive INR 5 crore.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, along with the main coaching team—batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will each receive INR 2.5 crore.

The five members of the senior selection committee, including chairman Ajit Agarkar will each receive INR 1 crore.

The four reserve players, consisting of batters Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill and fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, will also receive INR 1 crore each.

BCCI to reward backroom and support staff as well

All members of the backroom staff will also be recognized with rewards. Each of the three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs and the strength and conditioning coach will receive INR 2 crore.

The physiotherapists, Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar, and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj; throwdown specialists, Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke, and Dayanand Garani; and masseurs, Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade, along with strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai, will be among those rewarded.

The Indian World Cup contingent comprised 42 individuals in total. This includes the team's video analyst, BCCI staff members accompanying the team, media officers, and the logistics manager, all of whom will also receive rewards.

A BCCI source confirmed to Indian Express, “Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice.”

