Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 4 of LPL 2024
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Jaffna Kings have a formidable batting unit, but the Dambulla Sixers have quality bowlers. Overall, Jaffna Kings look more stable and have match-winners with ample T20 experience. Expect them to win the game.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Lanka Premier League 2024
Match
Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings
Date
3 July 2024
Time
3:00 PM IST
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Danushka Gunathilaka has 231 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 132 in seven LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Danushka Gunathilaka scored 11 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Danushka Gunathilaka vs pace in T20s since 2023: 31 runs, 36 balls, 15.50 average, 86.11 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Danushka Gunathilaka’s last five scores: 11, 3, 25, 14 & 0.
-
Kusal Perera has 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 118.26 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.
-
Kusal Perera has 47 runs at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 97.91 in four LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Kusal Perera vs right-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 225 runs, 170 balls, 20.45 average, 132.35 SR & 11 dismissals.
-
Kusal Perera’s previous five scores: 0, 13, 75*, 12 & 57.
-
Nuwanidu Fernando has 81 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 100 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.
-
Nuwanidu Fernando has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 124 in six LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.
-
Nuwanidu Fernando vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 12 runs, 17 balls, 6 average, 70.58 SR & 2 dismissals. Vijayakanth Viyasknath has dismissed him twice in 11 balls.
-
Nuwanidu Fernando vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 26 runs, 24 balls, 13 average, 108.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Nuwanidu Fernando’s last five scores: 4, 7, 9, 26 & 35.
-
Towhid Hridoy has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 136.84 in five LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Towhid Hridoy vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 108 runs, 87 balls, 18 average, 124.13 SR & 6 dismissals. Vijayakanth Viyasknath has dismissed him once in four balls.
-
Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 1, 14, 4, 40 & 9.
-
Mark Chapman scored 91 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Mark Chapman vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 191 runs, 135 balls, 27.28 average, 141.48 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Mark Chapman vs off-spinners in T20s since 2023: 141 runs, 121 balls, 28.20 average, 116.52 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Mark Chapman’s previous five scores: 91*, 4, 12, 8 & 87*.
-
Chamindu Wickramasinghe scored 62 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings here.
-
Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s last five scores: 62*, 19*, 8, 3* & 12. Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s previous five figures: 1/31, 1/34, 1/24, 0/21 & 0/11.
-
Mohammad Nabi has 15 runs in two LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings against them.
-
Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 128 runs, 104 balls, 18.28 average, 123.07 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 101 runs, 88 balls, 16.83 average, 114.72 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 37.38 average, 29.84 SR & 7.54 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 22.21 average, 16.71 SR & 7.97 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 0, 1, 10*, 14 & 1. Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 0/12, 0/15, 1/1, 0/24 & 0/15.
-
Akila Dananjaya has a solitary wicket in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.
-
Akila Dananjaya has a solitary wicket in three LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Akila Dananjaya vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 4 wickets, 54 average, 33.75 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Akila Dananjaya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 28 average, 20 SR & 8.40 economy rate.
-
Akila Dananjaya’s last five figures: 1/29, 2/18, 3/24, 0/41 & 1/23.
-
Nuwan Thushara has 11 wickets at an average of 15.18 and a strike rate of 12.18 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.
-
Nuwan Thushara has 11 wickets at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 15.81 in eight T20I innings in Pallekele.
-
Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 32 wickets, 18.78 average, 13.21 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 14 wickets, 19 average, 12.35 SR & 9.22 economy rate.
-
Nuwan Thushara’s previous five figures: 1/35, 3/24, 4/18, 1/18 & 1/43.
-
Mustafizur Rahman took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 44 wickets, 22.88 average, 17.27 SR & 7.95 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 26 wickets, 22.26 average, 16.88 SR & 7.91 economy rate.
-
Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/44, 1/17, 0/48, 0/23 & 3/7.
-
Dilshan Madushanka has 5 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 20.80 in five LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Dilshan Madushanka vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 12 wickets, 35.75 average, 21.58 SR & 9.93 economy rate. Dilshan Madushanka vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 3 wickets, 48.33 average, 33.66 SR & 8.61 economy rate.
-
Dilshan Madushanka’s previous five figures: 0/31, 0/32, 2/36, 2/37 & 0/34.
Jaffna Kings:
-
Pathum Nissanka has 262 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 118.01 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.
-
Pathum Nissanka vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 136 runs, 97 balls, 22.66 average, 140.20 SR & 6 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him once in 16 balls.
-
Pathum Nissanka vs Nuwan Thushara in T20s: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Pathum Nissanka’s previous five scores: 51, 18, 9, 0 & 47.
-
Kusal Mendis has 210 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 145.83 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.
-
Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 173 runs, 131 balls, 24.71 average, 132.06 SR & 7 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him thrice in 43 balls.
-
Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 4, 46, 10, 19 & 13.
-
Avishka Fernando has 253 runs at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 123.41 in eight T20I innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.
-
Avishka Fernando vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 53 runs, 34 balls, 17.66 average, 155.88 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Avishka Fernando’s previous five scores: 59, 1*, 27, 16 & 52.
-
Rilee Rossouw scored a solitary run in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 161 runs, 151 balls, 16.10 average, 106.62 SR & 10 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 1, 49, 22, 61 & 0.
-
Charith Asalanka has 172 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 119.44 in nine LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.
-
Charith Asalanka vs left-arm chinaman in T20s since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 5.50 average, 95.65 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Charith Asalanka vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 76 runs, 55 balls, 29 average, 138.18 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Charith Asalanka vs off-spinners in T20s since 2023: 86 runs, 89 balls, 21.50 average, 96.62 SR & 4 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him once in 17 balls.
-
Charith Asalanka’s last five scores: 33, 46, 19, 6 & 6.
-
Dhananjaya de Silva has 127 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 135.10 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 27 in five LPL innings here.
-
Dhananjaya de Silva vs left-arm spin in T20s since 2023: 68 runs, 72 balls, 22.66 average, 94.44 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Dhananjaya de Silva vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 142 runs, 105 balls, 23.66 average, 135.23 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Dhananjaya de Silva vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 6 wickets, 34 average, 23.16 SR & 8.71 economy rate. Dhananjaya de Silva vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 10 wickets, 11.30 average, 13 SR & 5.28 economy rate.
-
Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 18, 34, 21, 9 & 36. Dhananjaya de Silva’s previous five figures: 1/16, 1/11, 0/13, 1/2 & 1/1.
-
Fabian Allen has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 174.07 in three LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 11.42 in four LPL innings here.
-
Fabian Allen vs left-arm spin in T20s since 2023: 43 runs, 34 balls, 10.75 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Fabian Allen vs off-spinners in T20s since 2023: 22 runs, 15 balls, 11 average, 146.66 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Fabian Allen vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 5 wickets, 58 average, 38.60 SR & 9.03 economy rate. Fabian Allen vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 0 wickets & 11.23 economy rate.
-
Fabian Allen’s last five scores: 0, 0, 1, 3 & 33*. Fabian Allen’s previous five figures: 2/33, 0/25, 0/5, 0/32 & 0/20.
-
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has 3 wickets in seven LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 13 wickets, 28.07 average, 23.23 SR & 7.27 economy rate. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.20 average, 20 SR & 7.98 economy rate.
-
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth’s last five figures: 0/26, 1/16, 0/22, 1/37 & 0/27.
-
Pramod Madushan has 3 wickets in five LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Pramod Madushan vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.75 average, 21.75 SR & 9.03 economy rate. Pramod Madushan vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 1 wicket, 73 average, 42 SR & 10.42 economy rate.
-
Pramod Madushan’s previous five figures: 0/25, 0/32, 0/12, 1/22 & 1/27.
-
Asitha Fernando has 3 wickets at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings in Pallekele.
-
Asitha Fernando’s last five figures: 2/40, 0/18, 2/36, 0/35 & 1/31.
-
Jason Behrendorff vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 31 wickets, 25.70 average, 18.64 SR & 8.27 economy rate. Jason Behrendorff vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 22 wickets, 16.36 average, 13.27 SR & 7.39 economy rate.
-
Jason Behrendorff’s last five figures: 0/37, 1/31, 1/55, 1/38 & 1/27.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Pallekele has been 158, with pacers snaring 60.52% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Dambulla Sixers: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Towhid Hridoy, Mark Chapman, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi (c), Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Mustafizur Rahman, Dilshan Madushanka.
Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Jason Behrendorff.
Also Read: 'Bowlers saved Kohli': Manjrekar reignites Virat Kohli's slow strike-rate debate in T20 World Cup 2024 Final
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Chamindu Wickramasinghe: Chamindu Wickramasinghe will contribute with both bat and ball. Chamindu will bat in the lower middle order and bowl his overs. He can fetch ample points.
Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is a popular captaincy option for this game. Kusal will open the innings and has a fine record in Pallekele. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is another popular captaincy option for this game. Dhananjaya will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Danushka Gunathilaka: Danushka Gunathilaka has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Gunathilaka will open the innings and has a fine record against Jaffna Kings. He will enjoy batting in Pallekele.
Asitha Fernando: Asitha Fernando’s selection % currently stands at 28.52. Asitha will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He bowled well in the previous game.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Pramod Madushan: Pramod Madushan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
Best leagues to join on Dream11
Risky small leagues
Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool
Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool
Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool
Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool
Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool
Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool
Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool
Safe small leagues
Rs 75 league (top few get 300)
Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool
Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool
Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool
Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool
Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool
Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool
Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool
Mega Leagues
Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool
Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool
Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If DS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, and Jason Behrendorff.
If JK bat first:
Complete the team with three among Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Nabi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Dilshan Madushanka.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If DS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Danushka Gunathilaka, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, and Asitha Fernando.
If JK bat first:
Complete the team with three among Avishka Fernando, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Dilshan Madushanka, and Mohammad Nabi.
DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction
Jaffna Kings have a formidable batting unit, but the Dambulla Sixers have quality bowlers. Overall, Jaffna Kings look more stable and have match-winners with ample T20 experience. Expect them to win the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.