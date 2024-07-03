Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 4 of LPL 2024

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Jaffna Kings have a formidable batting unit, but the Dambulla Sixers have quality bowlers. Overall, Jaffna Kings look more stable and have match-winners with ample T20 experience. Expect them to win the game.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings

Date

3 July 2024

Time

3:00 PM IST

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Danushka Gunathilaka has 231 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 132 in seven LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Danushka Gunathilaka scored 11 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.

Danushka Gunathilaka vs pace in T20s since 2023: 31 runs, 36 balls, 15.50 average, 86.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Danushka Gunathilaka’s last five scores: 11, 3, 25, 14 & 0.

Kusal Perera has 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 118.26 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Kusal Perera has 47 runs at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 97.91 in four LPL innings in Pallekele.

Kusal Perera vs right-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 225 runs, 170 balls, 20.45 average, 132.35 SR & 11 dismissals.

Kusal Perera’s previous five scores: 0, 13, 75*, 12 & 57.

Nuwanidu Fernando has 81 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 100 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Nuwanidu Fernando has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 124 in six LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.

Nuwanidu Fernando vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 12 runs, 17 balls, 6 average, 70.58 SR & 2 dismissals. Vijayakanth Viyasknath has dismissed him twice in 11 balls.

Nuwanidu Fernando vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 26 runs, 24 balls, 13 average, 108.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nuwanidu Fernando’s last five scores: 4, 7, 9, 26 & 35.

Towhid Hridoy has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 136.84 in five LPL innings in Pallekele.

Towhid Hridoy vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 108 runs, 87 balls, 18 average, 124.13 SR & 6 dismissals. Vijayakanth Viyasknath has dismissed him once in four balls.

Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 1, 14, 4, 40 & 9.

Mark Chapman scored 91 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.

Mark Chapman vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 191 runs, 135 balls, 27.28 average, 141.48 SR & 7 dismissals.

Mark Chapman vs off-spinners in T20s since 2023: 141 runs, 121 balls, 28.20 average, 116.52 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mark Chapman’s previous five scores: 91*, 4, 12, 8 & 87*.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe scored 62 runs in his only LPL innings in Pallekele. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings here.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s last five scores: 62*, 19*, 8, 3* & 12. Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s previous five figures: 1/31, 1/34, 1/24, 0/21 & 0/11.

Mohammad Nabi has 15 runs in two LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings against them.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 128 runs, 104 balls, 18.28 average, 123.07 SR & 7 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 101 runs, 88 balls, 16.83 average, 114.72 SR & 6 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 37.38 average, 29.84 SR & 7.54 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 22.21 average, 16.71 SR & 7.97 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 0, 1, 10*, 14 & 1. Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 0/12, 0/15, 1/1, 0/24 & 0/15.

Akila Dananjaya has a solitary wicket in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Akila Dananjaya has a solitary wicket in three LPL innings in Pallekele.

Akila Dananjaya vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 4 wickets, 54 average, 33.75 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Akila Dananjaya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 28 average, 20 SR & 8.40 economy rate.

Akila Dananjaya’s last five figures: 1/29, 2/18, 3/24, 0/41 & 1/23.

Nuwan Thushara has 11 wickets at an average of 15.18 and a strike rate of 12.18 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Nuwan Thushara has 11 wickets at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 15.81 in eight T20I innings in Pallekele.

Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 32 wickets, 18.78 average, 13.21 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 14 wickets, 19 average, 12.35 SR & 9.22 economy rate.

Nuwan Thushara’s previous five figures: 1/35, 3/24, 4/18, 1/18 & 1/43.

Mustafizur Rahman took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 44 wickets, 22.88 average, 17.27 SR & 7.95 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 26 wickets, 22.26 average, 16.88 SR & 7.91 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/44, 1/17, 0/48, 0/23 & 3/7.

Dilshan Madushanka has 5 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 20.80 in five LPL innings in Pallekele.

Dilshan Madushanka vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 12 wickets, 35.75 average, 21.58 SR & 9.93 economy rate. Dilshan Madushanka vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 3 wickets, 48.33 average, 33.66 SR & 8.61 economy rate.

Dilshan Madushanka’s previous five figures: 0/31, 0/32, 2/36, 2/37 & 0/34.

Jaffna Kings:

Pathum Nissanka has 262 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 118.01 in eight LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.

Pathum Nissanka vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 136 runs, 97 balls, 22.66 average, 140.20 SR & 6 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him once in 16 balls.

Pathum Nissanka vs Nuwan Thushara in T20s: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka’s previous five scores: 51, 18, 9, 0 & 47.

Kusal Mendis has 210 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 145.83 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 173 runs, 131 balls, 24.71 average, 132.06 SR & 7 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him thrice in 43 balls.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 4, 46, 10, 19 & 13.

Avishka Fernando has 253 runs at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 123.41 in eight T20I innings in Pallekele. He also has two fifties here.

Avishka Fernando vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 53 runs, 34 balls, 17.66 average, 155.88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Avishka Fernando’s previous five scores: 59, 1*, 27, 16 & 52.

Rilee Rossouw scored a solitary run in his only LPL innings in Pallekele.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 161 runs, 151 balls, 16.10 average, 106.62 SR & 10 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 1, 49, 22, 61 & 0.

Charith Asalanka has 172 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 119.44 in nine LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has a fifty here.

Charith Asalanka vs left-arm chinaman in T20s since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 5.50 average, 95.65 SR & 4 dismissals.

Charith Asalanka vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 76 runs, 55 balls, 29 average, 138.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Charith Asalanka vs off-spinners in T20s since 2023: 86 runs, 89 balls, 21.50 average, 96.62 SR & 4 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Charith Asalanka’s last five scores: 33, 46, 19, 6 & 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 127 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 135.10 in seven LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 27 in five LPL innings here.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs left-arm spin in T20s since 2023: 68 runs, 72 balls, 22.66 average, 94.44 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs left-arm pace in T20s since 2023: 142 runs, 105 balls, 23.66 average, 135.23 SR & 6 dismissals.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 6 wickets, 34 average, 23.16 SR & 8.71 economy rate. Dhananjaya de Silva vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 10 wickets, 11.30 average, 13 SR & 5.28 economy rate.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 18, 34, 21, 9 & 36. Dhananjaya de Silva’s previous five figures: 1/16, 1/11, 0/13, 1/2 & 1/1.

Fabian Allen has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 174.07 in three LPL innings in Pallekele. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 11.42 in four LPL innings here.

Fabian Allen vs left-arm spin in T20s since 2023: 43 runs, 34 balls, 10.75 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs off-spinners in T20s since 2023: 22 runs, 15 balls, 11 average, 146.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 5 wickets, 58 average, 38.60 SR & 9.03 economy rate. Fabian Allen vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 0 wickets & 11.23 economy rate.

Fabian Allen’s last five scores: 0, 0, 1, 3 & 33*. Fabian Allen’s previous five figures: 2/33, 0/25, 0/5, 0/32 & 0/20.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has 3 wickets in seven LPL innings in Pallekele.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 13 wickets, 28.07 average, 23.23 SR & 7.27 economy rate. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.20 average, 20 SR & 7.98 economy rate.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth’s last five figures: 0/26, 1/16, 0/22, 1/37 & 0/27.

Pramod Madushan has 3 wickets in five LPL innings in Pallekele.

Pramod Madushan vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.75 average, 21.75 SR & 9.03 economy rate. Pramod Madushan vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 1 wicket, 73 average, 42 SR & 10.42 economy rate.

Pramod Madushan’s previous five figures: 0/25, 0/32, 0/12, 1/22 & 1/27.

Asitha Fernando has 3 wickets at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings in Pallekele.

Asitha Fernando’s last five figures: 2/40, 0/18, 2/36, 0/35 & 1/31.

Jason Behrendorff vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 31 wickets, 25.70 average, 18.64 SR & 8.27 economy rate. Jason Behrendorff vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 22 wickets, 16.36 average, 13.27 SR & 7.39 economy rate.

Jason Behrendorff’s last five figures: 0/37, 1/31, 1/55, 1/38 & 1/27.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Pallekele has been 158, with pacers snaring 60.52% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dambulla Sixers: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Towhid Hridoy, Mark Chapman, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi (c), Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Mustafizur Rahman, Dilshan Madushanka.

Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Jason Behrendorff.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chamindu Wickramasinghe: Chamindu Wickramasinghe will contribute with both bat and ball. Chamindu will bat in the lower middle order and bowl his overs. He can fetch ample points.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is a popular captaincy option for this game. Kusal will open the innings and has a fine record in Pallekele. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is another popular captaincy option for this game. Dhananjaya will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Danushka Gunathilaka: Danushka Gunathilaka has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Gunathilaka will open the innings and has a fine record against Jaffna Kings. He will enjoy batting in Pallekele.

Asitha Fernando: Asitha Fernando’s selection % currently stands at 28.52. Asitha will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He bowled well in the previous game.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Pramod Madushan: Pramod Madushan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, and Jason Behrendorff.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Nabi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Dilshan Madushanka.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Danushka Gunathilaka, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, and Asitha Fernando.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Avishka Fernando, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Dilshan Madushanka, and Mohammad Nabi.

DS vs JK Dream11 Prediction

Jaffna Kings have a formidable batting unit, but the Dambulla Sixers have quality bowlers. Overall, Jaffna Kings look more stable and have match-winners with ample T20 experience. Expect them to win the game.

