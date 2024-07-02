'Bowlers saved Kohli': Manjrekar reignites Virat Kohli's slow strike-rate debate in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Kohli couldn't manage to get going throughout the tournament and his slow strike-rate invited strong criticism.

The Indian team maintained an unbeaten run and became the only team to do so as they lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on June 29 in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma and Co looked in sublime form throughout the tournament as they ended a 13-year jinx.

Although known to be a batting-heavy side, it was actually the Indian bowlers who stepped up to the occasion on the tricky pitches and delivered the goods consistently to ensure India's unblemished record.

One pressing concern throughout the tournament has been the form of star batter Virat Kohli.

However, the former India skipper did manage to silence some of his critics as he saved his best for the last and registered a deft knock of 59-ball 76.

Although Kohli managed to stand his ground and not give away his wicket cheaply in the summit clash, his strike rate wasn't impressive.

Manjrekar reignites Virat Kohli's slow strike-rate debate

Kohli completed his fifty off 48 balls and managed to accelerate a bit afterwards, ending his knock with a rate of 128.81.

Kohli finished as the top-scorer in the match which also earned him the Player of the Match award but former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't on the same page with the decision.

Manjrekar opined that had it not been for the bowlers who pulled the match back from the jaws of defeat, India would have lost the contest and that a bowler should have been adjudged as the best player instead of Kohli.

Echoing on the same lines, Manjrekar said, "India were in a losing position, 90 percent winning chances (for South Africa). The complete turnaround actually saved Virat Kohli's innings because he played virtually half the innings with a strike-rate of 128. My Player of the Match would've been a bowler because they actually took the game from the jaws of defeat and won it for India."

