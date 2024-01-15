DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 7 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Durban Super Giants have won two games on the trot and will play at home. Expect DSG to win the contest.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings

Date

14 January 2024

Time

7:00 PM IST

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 271 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 151 in 9 SA20 innings since 2023.

Kyle Mayers has 163 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 134 in 7 SA20 innings since 2023.

Heinrich Klaasen has 363 runs at an average of 60.0 and a strike rate of 164 in 9 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and one century.

Faf du Plessis has 335 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 161 in 7 T20 innings at the venue. He also has two fifties and a century.

Romario Shepherd has 333 runs at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 168.18 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 32 wickets at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 16.90 in 31 T20 innings in this period.

Reeza Hendricks has 569 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 133.56 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Gerald Coetzee has 23 wickets at an average of 16.08 and a strike rate of 10.91 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Imran Tahir has 21 wickets at an average of 20.61 and a strike rate of 18.47 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Kingsmead, Durban will likely offer a decent amount of support to both bowlers and batters in this match. The average first innings total 160 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bat in this match.

Weather Report

The weather report states that the chances of rain are 45% during the day and 47% at night. Hence, the match is highly expected to be affected by rain and DLS might come into effect.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (WK), Matthew Breetzke, J J Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (C), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (C), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Roan Hermann (WK), Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Zahir Khan, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Imran Tahir

DSG vs JSK Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DSG vs JSK live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will open the innings and can cause serious damage. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Quinton de Kock will open the innings and can cause serious damage. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is currently in sublime form. He is known for his big-hitting abilities and has been consistent lately. Expect him to make an impact again.

Heinrich Klaasen is currently in sublime form. He is known for his big-hitting abilities and has been consistent lately. Expect him to make an impact again. Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. His hitting has seen a massive surge in the last year or so. Further, Shepherd is also a consistent wicket-taker.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Junior Dala: Junior Dala has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. He will also bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets and can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy is a quality player. He will bat in the top order and can play a prudent knock. Plooy has solid SA20 stats.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Donavon Ferreira: Donavon Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Moeen Ali and Nandre Burger.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ronan Hermann, Romario Shepherd, Richard Gleeson and Keemo Paul.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Moeen Ali and Zahir Khan.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj and Reece Topley.

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

