RCB batter smashes breathtaking hundred in practice game against England Lions

RCB and India batter Rajat Patidar has carried his sublime form forward with a breathtaking hundred for India A in the two-day practice match against the touring England Lions team.

Patidar opened the batting for India A along with Abhimanyu Easwaran after their bowlers bundled the English side out for 233 runs in the first day itself. left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering figures of 3/45.

India A built a strong base with an opening stand of 73 between Patidar and Easwaran. The partnership came to an end when Brydon Carse dismissed Easwaran for 32, but Patidar carried on and finished the day unbeaten on 61.

The 30-year-old started the second day from where he left off overnight and was dominating the bowlers. Patidar finally brought up his ton off just 131 deliveries. He was looking to carry on but got dismissed on 111 finally, as he failed to read left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson. India A were 210-3 when Patidar left the crease, just 23 runs short of England A's first innings total.

Patidar carries his rich vein of form forward

Patidar has enjoyed a rich vein of form ever since his return from injury. he amassed 315 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an excellent average of 52.50, including four fifties. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition before that, he amassed 174 runs at an average of 34.80, and now he is carrying that form forward across formats as well.

Patidar's IPL numbers are pretty impressive as well. He has amassed 404 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40.40 and strike-rate of 144.29. that includes a hundred and two fifties. He has already made his international debut for India, which came against South Africa in Paarl in December last year. he couldn't get a big score but he played a brief little knock of 22 runs. But with his current form, and another IPL season coming up, the Madhya Pradesh player will be eager to impress the selctors once again.