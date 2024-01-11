DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a formidable unit and should win the contest.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town

Date

11 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 639 runs at an average of 29.04 and a strike rate of 147.57 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and a century.

Kyle Mayers has 907 runs at an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 143.51 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1035 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 172.21 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Nicholas Pooran has 1068 runs at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 163.80 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Reece Topley has 30 wickets at an average of 17.10 and a strike rate of 12.73 in 20 T20 innings since 2023.

Dewald Brevis has 240 runs at an average of 21.81 and a strike rate of 115.94 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Rassie van der Dussen has 418 runs at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 125.52 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Liam Livingstone has 844 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 141.84 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 wickets in this period.

Kieron Pollard has 475 runs at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 159.39 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Sam Curran has 48 wickets at an average of 35.87 and a strike rate of 23.25 in 59 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul.

Kagiso Rabada has 20 wickets at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 18.60 in 16 T20 innings since 2023.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Durban has been 143, with the pacers snaring 70.08% of wickets here. There will be some help for the speedsters early on. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with heavy chances of rain, is forecast.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jon-Jon Smuts, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Reece Topley.

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Sam Curran, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone.

DSG vs MICT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DSG vs MICT live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can cause serious damage. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Quinton de Kock is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can cause serious damage. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. He is known to hit the ball from the first ball and has been quite consistent in this format lately. Expect him to make an impact again.

Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. He is known to hit the ball from the first ball and has been quite consistent in this format lately. Expect him to make an impact again. Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Curran will get some assistance off the deck. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Junior Dala: Junior Dala will get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets. He will also bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. Dala can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Junior Dala will get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets. He will also bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. Dala can fetch match-winning points in this game. Delano Potgieter: Delano Potgieter can be effective while batting in the middle order. Potgieter is a quality batter who can hit the ball long. His bowling can also be effective.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Breetzke: Matthew Breetzke might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Jon-Jon Smuts, Sam Curran and Duan Jansen.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Olly Stone and Junior Dala.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Dewald Brevis, Jon-Jon Smuts and Duan Jansen.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Kieron Pollard, George Linde, Olly Stone and Junior Dala.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction:

MI Cape Town are a formidable unit. They have a solid batting unit and an equally effective bowling unit. MICT should win the contest easily.

