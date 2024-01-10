MS Dhoni is among the most influential cricketers in world cricket at the moment.

As Dhoni gears for another IPL season, the speculations are high that IPL 2024 might be his last in the tournament as a player.

MS Dhoni is among the most influential cricketers in world cricket at the moment. Even after around four years of retirement, Dhoni remains a central figure among Indian fans. While the legendary player has retired from international cricket, he has continued to don the yellow jersey.

Dhoni still plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has led them to five IPL titles, and CSK are also the defending champions in the IPL. While his contributions were minimal last year, Dhoni played impactful knocks every time he came to bat, entertaining his fans.

MS Dhoni was supposed to retire last season, largely due to battling his knee injury. However, he underwent knee surgery soon after the culmination of the IPL 2023.

Now Dhoni is all set to feature for another season in the IPL. He will look to end his career on a high note. The team has started to prepare for the next season.

A video containing a major update on MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 season goes viral

As another IPL season approaches, the CSK team has started preparing. A video on MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media. The video has come as happy news for the CSK fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite player back in the park.

In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen donning the practice jersey of CSK. Dhoni held the bat in his hand, facing a ball. The video reveals that Dhoni has started preparing for the next season behind closed doors.

MS Dhoni has started his preparations for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/zYKaV8mdnp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

While the IPL is at least three months away, Dhoni is practising hard already. It won’t be as easy for him, given Dhoni remains out of the competition for most part of the year. Further, he also underwent knee surgery.

The fans are obviously happy seeing Dhoni’s video. CSK have always been among the first teams to start preparing for the league. MS Dhoni will leave no stone unturned to retain the title.

