RCB star to coach England Lions team that will play against India A

The five-match Test series between India and England, starting later this week, is among the most anticipated contests of the year. The two in-form teams will lock horns in a crucial assignment in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. However, they will not be the only teams contesting this month.

England Lions are also touring India to take part in four games against India A. The series will consist of four matches, but the first game will be a 2-day practice encounter. After this practice clash, the Lions and the domestic Indian stars will lock horns in three unofficial Tests.

All four encounters will be held in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The practice game will take place on January 12 & 13, while the first of the three matches will start on January 17. The unofficial Tests will have a span of four days, unlike the regular Tests that last five days.

The domestic giant, Abhimanyu Easwaran, will lead India A, while other stars like Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan will be part of the match. Josh Bohannon will be the captain of the England Lions, laced with quality players like Keaton Jennings, Alex Lees and Brydon Carse. The series will be riveting, providing a watchable contest throughout the series.

Star RCB player to coach England Lions ahead of the series

The importance of a knowledgeable player who can share valuable feedback is unmatched for non-subcontinent sides on such tours. While the England Lions have top players, the conditions will be quite different to those they face in England. Hence, a major decision to include an RCB star ahead of the series has been taken.

Dinesh Karthik, a key member of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been appointed batting consultant for England Lions. Karthik will spend nine days with the England Lions and help them prepare for the series. Mo Bobat, England Men’s performance director, praised Karthik and added that the players will benefit due to his presence.

“It's fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I'm sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India,” exclaimed Mo Bobat.

Dinesh Karthik has been a vital member of RCB in the last three years. While playing for RCB, the 38-year-old has 611 runs at an average of 21.06 and a strike rate of 152.36 in 40 IPL innings. He has also hit a fifty for them.

