DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 24 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Durban’s Super Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
SA20 League 2024
Match
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals
Date
30 January 2024
Time
9:00 PM IST
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Matthew Breetzke has 451 runs at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 142.27 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.
-
Jon-Jon Smuts has 412 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 132.90 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven wickets in this timeframe.
-
Marcus Stoinis has 854 runs at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 140.69 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 22.22 and a strike rate of 14.95 in 22 T20 innings in this timeframe.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 1315 runs at an average of 42.41 and a strike rate of 178.66 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and two centuries.
-
Reece Topley has 41 wickets at an average of 18.12 and a strike rate of 13.41 in 28 T20 innings since 2023.
-
Noor Ahmad has 37 wickets at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 16.62 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul.
-
Phil Salt has 1423 runs at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 160.60 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.
-
Will Jacks has 1373 runs at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 165.42 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 11.58 in 22 T20 innings in this timeframe.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 1068 runs at an average of 28.10 and a strike rate of 158.22 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.
-
Wayne Parnell has 50 wickets at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 15 in 39 T20 innings since 2023.
-
Adil Rashid has 46 wickets at an average of 21.30 and a strike rate of 17.21 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first innings score in Durban has been 147, with the pacers snaring 69.86% of wickets here. Expect a relatively slow track, with speedsters relying on cutters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 27°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Durban’s Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.
Also Read: India squad update: Jadeja, senior batter ruled out; three domestic stars added to Test squad
DSG vs PRC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
The DSG vs PRC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:
|
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. Klaasen is the best middle-order batter in T20 cricket and will look to extend his good run. He can play another fine knock.
Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will also contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis has been bowling really well this tournament. His batting will also fetch a few points.
Will Jacks: Will Jacks is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jacks will also contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Tony de Zorzi: Tony de Zorzi has a selection % of less than 15 as of now. Zorzi will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. He can generate match-winning points.
Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne’s selection % is less than 17 as of now. Verreynne will bat in the top order and has looked in decent touch this tournament. He can be tried in a few teams.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Shane Dadswell: Shane Dadswell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If DSG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Colin Ingram, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmad, and Wayne Parnell.
If PRC bat first:
Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Reece Topley, Daryn Dupavillon, and Adil Rashid.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If DSG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Noor Ahmad, and Eathan Bosch.
If PRC bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tony de Zorzi, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, and Adil Rashid.
DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction
Durban’s Super Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.