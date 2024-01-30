DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 24 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Durban’s Super Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals

Date

30 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Breetzke has 451 runs at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 142.27 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Jon-Jon Smuts has 412 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 132.90 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven wickets in this timeframe.

Marcus Stoinis has 854 runs at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 140.69 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 22.22 and a strike rate of 14.95 in 22 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1315 runs at an average of 42.41 and a strike rate of 178.66 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and two centuries.

Reece Topley has 41 wickets at an average of 18.12 and a strike rate of 13.41 in 28 T20 innings since 2023.

Noor Ahmad has 37 wickets at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 16.62 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul.

Phil Salt has 1423 runs at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 160.60 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1373 runs at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 165.42 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 11.58 in 22 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1068 runs at an average of 28.10 and a strike rate of 158.22 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Wayne Parnell has 50 wickets at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 15 in 39 T20 innings since 2023.

Adil Rashid has 46 wickets at an average of 21.30 and a strike rate of 17.21 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Durban has been 147, with the pacers snaring 69.86% of wickets here. Expect a relatively slow track, with speedsters relying on cutters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

DSG vs PRC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DSG vs PRC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. Klaasen is the best middle-order batter in T20 cricket and will look to extend his good run. He can play another fine knock.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will also contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis has been bowling really well this tournament. His batting will also fetch a few points.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jacks will also contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tony de Zorzi: Tony de Zorzi has a selection % of less than 15 as of now. Zorzi will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. He can generate match-winning points.

Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne’s selection % is less than 17 as of now. Verreynne will bat in the top order and has looked in decent touch this tournament. He can be tried in a few teams.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shane Dadswell: Shane Dadswell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Colin Ingram, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmad, and Wayne Parnell.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Reece Topley, Daryn Dupavillon, and Adil Rashid.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Noor Ahmad, and Eathan Bosch.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tony de Zorzi, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, and Adil Rashid.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.

