India squad update: Jadeja, senior batter ruled out; three domestic stars added to Test squad

The unavailability list of the Indian team has just become longer, with two star performers from the first Test being ruled out of the second game due to injuries. This announcement comes as a major setback for the Indian squad, which is already grappling with performance issues and strategic shifts in its lineup. Ravindra Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad, a game that culminated in India's unexpected defeat.

Jadeja tried a quick single on the fourth day, but Ben Stokes’ brilliant fielding display cut his innings short. While running, Jadeja probably pulled his hamstring and was seen holding it after getting out. He went for scans, and the reports were sent to Mumbai, and he will miss the second Test.

KL Rahul, another crucial player, complained of right quadriceps pain. He will also be unavailable for this Test. Rahul played a fine knock in the first innings, making 86 to help India take a formidable first-innings lead.

The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring the progress of both players, though their absence in the second Test is a blow to the team's composition and strategy. Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar have been called up to join India's squad. These inclusions bring a mix of youth and experience, potentially providing fresh energy to the team.

Saransh Jain named Washington Sundar’s replacement, Avesh Khan to continue with his Ranji team

In a related move, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for their final multi-day game against the England Lions, which is set to start on February 1, 2024, in Ahmedabad. Avesh Khan, currently with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh, will continue to be a part of his domestic team. He will join the Test squad if required.

Virat Kohli is already absent for the first two Tests. KL Rahul, a fine player of spin, will be dearly missed since the tracks are expected to assist the slow bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja has been India’s best performer in the Tests, and his absence will disrupt the balance of the team.

Rajat Patidar looks set to make his Test debut. Shubman Gill might also retain his place despite a poor run now. The second Test will start on February 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The updated squad for India's 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar.

