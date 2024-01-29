'A bowler who can bat always required' - Star CSK bowler eyeing T20 World Cup 2024 spot

A pacer who can bat in the lower order provides balance to the XI while providing extra options to the captain.

The pace-bowling all-rounders are always an asset in the ever-revolving T20 cricket. A pacer who can bat in the lower order provides balance to the XI while providing extra options to the captain. Such players fetch whopping amounts in IPL auctions and are always in demand.

In Indian cricket, such quality options are rare. Apart from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, India don’t have many quality options. Since Hardik is injury-prone, Dube has chances lately in the shortest format.

He has shown ample promise, as Dube’s hitting has improved massively and has become a six-hitting machine, especially against spin. His game against shorter-length deliveries has also improved, for Dube doesn’t lose his shape much. However, the 30-year-old needs to work a lot on his bowling.

With Hardik being injury-prone and Dube a work in progress, India need to find a couple more options in this department. The T20 World Cup 2024 is not too far, and the Indian team doesn’t have any matches left. A lot will depend on the IPL performances.

Star CSK bowler eyeing T20 World Cup 2024 spot

The premium Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer, Deepak Chahar, has set his vision on the T20 World Cup later this year. Chahar showed ample promise in the initial years for the Men in Blue, but injuries derailed his career severely. When he finally returned to the action, Chahar had to cast his mind to personal life.

His father was admitted to the hospital, requiring Chahar’s attention. The CSK pacer revealed he was with his father in the hospital for 25 days in Aligarh. Since Chahar couldn’t practice, he was unavailable for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

“I was with my father in the hospital for 25 days. He was not in Agra. He was admitted to Aligarh. We all had to stay there. I was only able to do some exercises. I was not able to do any cricketing activities. That’s why I was not ready for the Afghanistan series. I had not practised for a month or so,” exclaimed Chahar to PTI.

Chahar later added that he has worked hard for the IPL and the T20 World Cup. He said that there is always a requirement for a bowler who can bat in the lower order. The 31-year-old recalled his all-round performances for the Indian team in the past.

“I have missed two (T20) World Cups because of my injuries. If I was fully fit, I would have been a part of the World Cup team as well. In any scenario or (in) any team combination, there is always a requirement for a bowler who can bat at No. 7, 8, 9. I have done that and scored runs for the Indian team.”

