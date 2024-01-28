WATCH: Ben Stokes produces a magical effort to run Ravindra Jadeja out

Ben Stokes made a fantastic direct hit to run Ravindra Jadeja out in what was the 39th over of the game.

Stokes’ agility to grab the ball and flick it straight to the non-striker’s stumps in one motion earned England a massive wicket.

While chasing a tricky total of 231, India lost wickets in quick succession to make life arduous for themselves. The English spinners were terrific with the ball, giving absolutely nothing to the Indian batters. The track also started to wear down, making the target difficult for India.

Before the Tea break, India had lost three wickets but looked in control with some top-class spin batters still left. However, the English bowlers were spot-on with their lines and lengths and started picking wickets consistently in a fresh session. While the spinners were inexperienced, barring Joe Root, they adapted quickly to the conditions to jeopardise India.

Further, the fielding was brilliant by England throughout the innings. Ollie Pope took two fine catches standing near the batters. Then Ben Stokes produced a magical moment to take the game away from India.

Ben Stokes produces a magical effort to run Ravindra Jadeja out

Joe Root bowled a full-toss to Ravindra Jadeja, and the batter pushed it straight to mid-on, patrolled by the English captain Ben Stokes. Stokes quickly pounced on the ball and released it towards the sticks. While off-balance, the captain aimed it perfectly as the ball hit the stumps, removing the bails.

Ravindra Jadeja is quick through the blocks, but he couldn’t make it in time. While running, he probably pulled his hamstring as well since Jadeja was visible holding that part after the wicket. It might have reduced his speed, and that was enough for Stokes.

Jadeja could have attempted a dive to save himself. He probably didn’t expect Stokes to hit it in a flash. India lost their sixth wicket, a massive one, as Jadeja was India’s highest run-scorer in the first innings.

Jadeja had earlier run Ravichandran Ashwin out in the first innings. Even in this innings, Jadeja’s running was improper. He had earlier tried a quick single and made it but failed this time.

