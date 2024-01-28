'Are these muscles big enough for you?' - WI captain calls out Australian for derogatory comment after historic Test win

The Windies skipper revealed those comments inspired the team more to come out all guns blazing.

West Indies breached the Gabba fortress as they defeated Australia in the decisive second Test by eight runs to square off the series 1-1. Following the emphatic victory that saw the West Indies win a Test series in Down Under for the first time in 27 years, winning skipper Kraigg Brathwaite had rather something interesting to say. Notably, the Caribbean nation had last won a Test match in 1997 in Perth.

Brathwaite revealed that former Australia cricketer Rodney Hogg told him that West Indies were 'pathetic' and 'hopeless' which inspired the team to come out all guns blazing.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Windies skipper said, "I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match, Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were pathetic and hopeless. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him. I wanted to show the world what we’re made of".

AUS vs WI 2nd Test highlights

The West Indies' juggernaut was spearheaded by the young Shamar Joseph, who delivered an impressive bowling spell, claiming seven wickets to dismiss Australia for 207 in the second innings. Facing a toe injury during batting, Joseph displayed remarkable resilience and vowed to continue bowling until he secured the victory for his team. Despite Steve Smith's unbeaten 91 for Australia, lack of support from the rest of the team hindered his efforts.

Following a challenging first Test where they suffered a 10-wicket defeat, the West Indies showcased determination, posting 311 runs in the first innings. They then restricted Australia to 289-9 in their first innings, with Alzarri Joseph claiming four wickets and Kemar Roach securing three. In the second innings, Australia managed to dismiss the West Indies for 193, setting themselves a target of 216.

