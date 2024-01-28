WATCH: Former skipper tearful and speechless after West Indies' Historic win over Australia at the Gabba

West Indies ended a 27-year drought in Australia, having last won a Test match in 1997 in Perth.

A new-age and written-off West Indies team scripted one of the most enthralling victories in the history of Test cricket after eclipsing Australia in the decisive second Test by a narrow margin of 8 runs and salvaging the series 1-1. Speedster Shamar Joseph was the primary architect of this historic win with his figures of 7 for 68 as West Indies ended a 27-year drought in Australia. West Indies had last won a Test match in 1997 in Perth.

Joesph, however, pulled off a heroic act. After having to hobble off the field on Day 3 due to a toe-crusher from Mitchell Starc, the Windies quick came back stronger to bowl around 140-150 clicks constantly and propel the Caribbean nation to a significant win.

Joesph's impeccable spell sent former Windies skipper Carl Hooper openly crying as he processed the magnitude of the result. The video of the same has become viral on social media following the emphatic win. Batting legend Brian Lara, who was in the commentary box at The Gabba too was unable to control his tears as he described the victory as a "big day in the history of West Indies cricket".

Brian Lara heaps plaudits on the Windies team

Brian Lara was seen embracing fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist in the commentary box as he was filled with joy after Shamar Joseph got the last Aussie wicket of Josh Hazlewood.

Lara said after the win, "Unbelievable. 27 years to beat Australia in Australia. Young inexperienced, written off! This West Indies team can stand tall today. West Indies cricket can stand tall today. Today is a big day in West Indies cricket. Congratulations, Congratulations to every single member of that West Indies team."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mitchell Starc forces West Indies batter to retire out with toe-crushing yorker

A lot has been said about the decline of West Indies cricket but the sensational result at the Gabba by a young team led by Kraigg Brathwaite has given the Caribbean nation a big boost in morale.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.