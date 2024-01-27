WATCH: Mitchell Starc forces West Indies batter to retire out with toe-crushing yorker

He was in immense pain and sat down beside the pitch to remove his shoes and assess the injury.

Star Australian quick Mitchell Starc has made a reputation for himself with his lethal bowling. The 33-year-old once again gave a testament to the sheer danger he can possess during the ongoing AUS vs WI 2nd Test at The Gabba.

The talismanic Aussie pacer ended West Indies No.11 Shamar Joseph's stay with a literal toe-crushing yorker on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test on Saturday (January 27). The on-field umpire declared it LBW but the third umpire overruled the dismissal because of a no-ball for over-stepping.

However, the West Indies innings came to an abrupt halt when Joseph, unable to continue due to injury, had to retire hurt. Clearly in immense pain, he sat beside the pitch after removing his shoe and assessing his injured thumb.

Australian opener Steve Smith had the most surprising reaction. He briskly headed towards the dressing room to prepare for his fourth-innings batting when the LBW decision was given. However, he was summoned back as a no-ball was declared only to leave once again after witnessing Joseph receiving assistance from the West Indies team physio.

Windies rue the absence of Shamar Joseph

The West Indies concluded their innings with a lead of 215 runs, facing challenges after a shaky start in the top order. Although several batters in the lineup showed promise in the middle order, none managed to convert their starts into substantial scores. The lower order then struggled against the seaming and spinning pink ball.

Despite 216 never being chased in the fourth innings of a pink ball Test, the West Indies may regret Joseph's absence. He did not come out to bowl for the remainder of the day's play. As the leading wicket-taker in his debut series, he played a crucial role in breaking partnerships and taking wickets at regular intervals.

