WATCH: Bumrah furious after Rohit's denied DRS robs him of wicket

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the calmest characters on the pitch. However, during Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st Test, the talismanic quick was seen losing his cool in the middle. The pacer was visibly furious after his jaffa went unrewarded due to Rohit Sharma's decision-making.

On the final delivery of the 17th over in England's second innings, Bumrah directed a delivery towards the off-side to left-hander Ben Duckett. Unexpectedly, the ball made significant movement in the air, veering sharply to pitch around the stumps and collided with the Duckett's pads. Despite a vociferous appeal, the umpire stood firm, perceiving that the ball was heading down the leg side. Rohit Sharma looked to opt for the DRS but midway down the pitch, he encountered wicketkeeper KS Bharat who seemed assured that the initial decision was correct. Consequently, the captain refrained from consulting his bowler before retracting his decision.

However, replays showed that the ball would indeed have struck the leg stump. Bumrah, visibly angered, expressed his frustration by putting with his arms in the air and placing his hands on his head.

Jasprit Bumrah has the last laugh

Bumrah got his man in his very next over after cleaning up Duckett with another peach delivery. An undeterred Bumrah bowled a more lethal delivery that didn't need the umpire's nod. The Indian pace spearhead bowled a snorter at 142.4kph that swung in at good length and further nipped back in off the seam.

Duckett eventually departed just three shy of fifty on 47. He went for a shot away from his body without accounting for the movement and got beaten on the inside edge as the ball uprooted the off-stump, much to the delight of Bumrah and the Hyderabad crowd.

