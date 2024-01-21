EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 4 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a formidable team and should win the contest.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants

Date

21 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Will Smeed has 766 runs at an average of 23.21 and a strike rate of 156.32 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Nicholas Pooran has 1175 runs at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 161.17 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Tim David has 1069 runs at an average of 28.13 and a strike rate of 159.31 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Trent Boult has 17 wickets at an average of 22.47 and a strike rate of 16.94 in 13 T20 innings since 2023.

Akeal Hosein has 25 wickets at an average of 34.92 and a strike rate of 27.36 in 32 T20 innings since 2023.

James Vince has 1461 runs at an average of 42.97 and a strike rate of 147.72 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 12 fifties and a century.

Jordan Cox has 619 runs at an average of 30.95 and a strike rate of 147.38 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Shimron Hetmyer has 631 runs at an average of 26.29 and a strike rate of 139.60 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Jamie Overton has 22 wickets at an average of 19.09 and a strike rate of 14.31 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

Richard Gleeson has 11 wickets at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 16 in eight T20 innings since 2023.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 168, with the pacers snaring 71.6% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Wasim, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Karim Janat, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aayan Khan, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is among this game's most popular captaincy options. He has been in terrific form and aims to extend his good run. Pooran’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will also contribute with both bat and ball. Overton has been doing well consistently. Expect him to make an impact again.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. Farooqi will bowl in different phases and can snare a few wickets. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer’s form has been a concern, but he is a quality player. He will bat in the middle order. Expect him to fire in this game.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aayan Khan: Aayan Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with James Vince, Wasim Muhammad, Will Smeed, Tim David and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Andre Fletcher, Jamie Smith, Dwayne Bravo and Akeal Hosein.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wasim Muhammad, Shimron Hetmyer, Will Smeed and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jamie Smith, Andre Fletcher, Usman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Richard Gleeson.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a formidable team and should win the contest.

