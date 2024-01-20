WATCH: India, Bangladesh players involved in ugly clash in U19 World Cup match

The umpires had to step in and diffuse the situation after the tension between the players escalated.

During the ongoing 2024 U19 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, a verbal altercation occured between India captain Uday Saharan and opposition bowler Ariful Islam. Both teams are playing their tournament opener and are keen to get off to a winning start.

The incident happened after the second delivery of the 25th over. Ariful Islam, bowling his second over, observed Uday execute a smooth paddle shot for a single to short fine leg. Strangely, Ariful looked irritated and displayed visible frustration while directing abusive words to the Indian skipper.

In response, Uday Saharan did not back down and got involved in a heated exchange with Ariful, escalating the tension on the field. The umpires had to step in to diffuse the situation as both the players were extremely agitated. The altercation halted the match for some time and also drew reactions from both spectators and former players.

India, Bangladesh players involved in ugly clash

Earlier in the match, India faced early trouble, losing two crucial wickets. However, Captain Uday Saharan and Adarsh Singh stabilized the innings, both achieving fighting fifties before being dismissed. The duo registered a solid 116-run partnership and as a result, India concluded their innings at 251 for seven at the end of 50 overs.

Uday Saharan, the right-handed top-order batter from Punjab has previously led India in the U19 Asia Cup last month, where India experienced a semi-final defeat against Bangladesh.

Despite the setback, Saharan and his team entered the U19 World Cup as defending champions, having secured the title in the previous edition held in the West Indies in 2022.

