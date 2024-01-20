Major controversy in U19 World Cup as India gets awarded free hit on wicket-ball

The Indian colts kicked off their 2024 U19 World Cup campaign today against Bangladesh U19. The most successful team in the history of the tournament, India are aiming for a record sixth title in the ongoing edition.

Put to bat first, India faced early blows losing two wickets within the powerplay. It was then Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan, who steadied the ship for India. However, during the early stages, Uday was caught in the slips while batting on 17. However, to everyone's surprise what looked like a legitimate delivery was adjudged a no-ball by the umpire. Adarsh instead got a free hit. This led to the Bangladesh players losing their cool at the umpires. Adarsh eventually went on to make 76.

The first controversy of #U19WorldCup and it's involving India as usual. The umpire gave this as no-ball and Bangladesh players are furious 😱😱😱



I cannot believe my eyes! The batter hit it and it was caught in slips, instead India got a free hit. Ridiculous!

Heated exchange mars India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match

As the partnership between Uday and Adarsh was nearing a century, the Bangladesh bowlers and fielders got restless and captain Saharan was clearly not happy with something.

During an interval between overs, there appeared to be a verbal exchange between one of the Bangladesh fielders and Saharan. This exchange escalated into a heated verbal altercation between the Indian captain and Ariful Islam during the 25th over of the innings. What initially seemed like a minor exchange evolved into a full-fledged argument, drawing in several other Bangladesh players before the umpire stepped in to intervene. Saharan remained actively engaged in the exchange, continuing to throw words at the Bangladesh players even after the umpire attempted to separate them.

Adarsh Singh and captain Uday Saharan both crafted patient fifties to propel India to a competitive total of 251 for 7 in their 50 overs.

