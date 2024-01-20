Delhi Capitals' star batter still needs a month to recover from knee injury: Reports

He has been out of action since August last year due to a knee ligament injury.

In a latest development, it has now been known that a Delhi Capitals (DC) batter will take longer than anticipated for his return from injury. With a couple of months to go for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), teams have already started their penultimate preparations, sharing timelines for camps and the roadmap ahead.

However, DC top-order batter Prithvi Shaw will need at least one more month to return to competitive cricket. This timeline depends on successfully completing more extensive agility drills and acceleration exercises. Shaw has been sidelined since last year August by a knee ligament injury.

Shaw has provided solid firepower for DC at the top ever since he joined the franchise in 2018, although his form over the last few years has blown hot and cold. Nevertheless, the franchise will once again hoping for Shaw's services as they hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI sources have also indicated that Shaw will undergo a more intensive training regimen over the upcoming three weeks. Shaw will need to participate in a few matches before being granted approval to rejoin competitive cricket.

Prithvi Shaw likely to be match-fit before IPL 2024

Currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Shaw is reported to have shown commendable performance in both his batting and fielding exercises. Nevertheless, the timeline for his return to being match-fit hinges on the resilience of his previously injured knee and its ability to withstand heightened levels of acceleration, directional changes, and agility drills.

Telegram Group Join Now

A plausible target for his comeback is expected in IPL 2024 with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) set to evaluate his availability for the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai, having secured two outright wins, is currently participating in a match against Kerala.

ALSO READ: 'Why was he retained?' - Aakash Chopra puzzled by Punjab Kings' decision, questions Trevor Bayliss connection

Shaw's recent stock amongst the national selectors however has decreased with his last international appearance dating back more than two years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.