ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, England vs Scotland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: England are a better side, but Scotland can’t be taken lightly. The conditions will suit both sides. However, England’s batting has more firepower and should win the game.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
England vs Scotland
Date
4 June 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Phil Salt has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 175.75 in two T20I innings in 2024.
-
Phil Salt has 100 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 196.07 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.
-
Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 133 runs, 99 balls, 26.60 average, 134.34 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 45, 13, 6, 32 & 5.
-
Jos Buttler has 123 runs at an average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 170.83 in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
-
Jos Buttler has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 128.23 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.
-
Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 97 balls, 49 average, 151.54 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 39, 84, 21, 19 & 0.
-
Will Jacks has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 139.02 in two T20I innings in 2024.
-
Will Jacks scored 17 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.
-
Will Jacks vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 43 balls, 15.66 average, 109.30 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Will Jacks vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Will Jacks’ last five scores: 20, 37, 41, 12 & 1.
-
Jonny Bairstow has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 144.11 in two T20I innings in 2024.
-
Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 28*, 21, 14, 27 & 7.
-
Harry Brook has 18 runs in two T20I innings in 2024.
-
Harry Brook has 11 runs in two T20I innings in Barbados.
-
Harry Brook vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 6.66 average, 74.07 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 27 balls, 13.66 average, 151.85 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Harry Brook’s last five scores: 17*, 1, 7, 6* & 31*.
-
Moeen Ali has 4 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings this year.
-
Moeen Ali has 116 runs at an average of 16.57 and a strike rate of 134.88 in seven T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 15.60 in five T20I innings here.
-
Moeen Ali vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 8.75 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21 average, 15.40 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 41.66 average, 31 SR & 8.06 economy rate.
-
Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 4, 10, 56, 17 & 30. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/23, 2/26, 0/22, 0/21 & 0/5.
-
Liam Livingstone has 2 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 8 in two T20I innings this year.
-
Liam Livingstone has 60 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 127.65 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings here.
-
Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.66 average, 26.66 SR & 10.05 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.
-
Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 2*, 0, 6, 1 & 21. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 2/17, 1/9, 0/28, 2/19 & 0/16.
-
Chris Jordan has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in 2024.
-
Chris Jordan has 4 wickets at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 25.50 in five T20I innings in Barbados.
-
Chris Jordan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 39.50 average, 27.50 SR & 8.61 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 63 average, 46 SR & 8.21 economy rate.
-
Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/31, 0/28, 2/28 & 0/12.
-
Adil Rashid has 3 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20I innings in 2024.
-
Adil Rashid has 9 wickets at an average of 15.55 and a strike rate of 16 in six T20I innings in Barbados.
-
Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.80 average, 20.80 SR & 7.15 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.71 average, 14.85 SR & 7.15 economy rate.
-
Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 2/27, 1/25, 0/23, 4/12 & 0/9.
-
Mark Wood took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in 2024.
-
Mark Wood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 17.50 average, 12 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Mark Wood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 24 average, 12 SR & 12 economy rate.
Scotland:
-
George Munsey has 206 runs at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of 149.27 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.
-
George Munsey’s last five scores: 28, 6*, 12, 72 & 21.
-
Richie Berrington has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 117.64 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Richie Berrington’s last five scores: 1, 13, 0, 39 & 1.
-
Matthew Cross has 142 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 115.44 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Matthew Cross’ last five scores: 1, 35, 14, 49 & 35.
-
Michael Leask has 81 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 115.71 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.
-
Mark Watt has 8 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 13.62 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
-
Mark Watt’s previous five figures: 1/27, 0/14, 0/27, 4/12 & 1/35.
-
Bradley Currie has 7 wickets at an average of 13.85 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Bradley Currie’s last five figures: 2/26, 1/14, 0/29, 2/12 & 1/27.
-
Christopher Sole has 6 wickets at an average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 10 in three T20I innings in 2024.
-
Christopher Sole’s last five figures: 3/35, 3/28, 1/19, 2/44 & 0/29.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
Since it’s a day game, the track might slightly be on the slower side. Since 2023, the pacers have snared 65.62% of wickets, but spinners will also have a role to play. They will operate in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 29°C, with thunderstorms, is forecast.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Phil Salt: Phil Salt is a popular captaincy option for this game. Salt will open the innings and is in great form. He can score big.
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and is known to play long innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. Jacks will bat in the top order and will bowl at least a couple of overs. His bowling value will increase in Barbados.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has been selected by less than 18% of users as of now. Jordan will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can make several inroads against a slightly weaker batting unit.
Mark Watt: Mark Watt’s selection % currently stands at 27.08. Watt is accurate with his lines and lengths, and England batters have struggled against left-arm orthodox previously. He can snare a few wickets.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Michael Jones: Michael Jones might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Cross, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, and Mark Wood.
If SCO bat first:
Complete the team with three among Ollie Hairs, Chris Greaves, Harry Brook, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Bradley Currie.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Mark Wood, and Mark Watt.
If SCO bat first:
Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Ollie Hairs, Chris Jordan, and Safyaan Sharif.
ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction
