ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, England vs Scotland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

England vs Scotland

Date

4 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Phil Salt has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 175.75 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Phil Salt has 100 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 196.07 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 133 runs, 99 balls, 26.60 average, 134.34 SR & 5 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 45, 13, 6, 32 & 5.

Jos Buttler has 123 runs at an average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 170.83 in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Jos Buttler has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 128.23 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 97 balls, 49 average, 151.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 39, 84, 21, 19 & 0.

Will Jacks has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 139.02 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Will Jacks scored 17 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Will Jacks vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 43 balls, 15.66 average, 109.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 20, 37, 41, 12 & 1.

Jonny Bairstow has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 144.11 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 28*, 21, 14, 27 & 7.

Harry Brook has 18 runs in two T20I innings in 2024.

Harry Brook has 11 runs in two T20I innings in Barbados.

Harry Brook vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 6.66 average, 74.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 27 balls, 13.66 average, 151.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 17*, 1, 7, 6* & 31*.

Moeen Ali has 4 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings this year.

Moeen Ali has 116 runs at an average of 16.57 and a strike rate of 134.88 in seven T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 15.60 in five T20I innings here.

Moeen Ali vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 8.75 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21 average, 15.40 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 41.66 average, 31 SR & 8.06 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 4, 10, 56, 17 & 30. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/23, 2/26, 0/22, 0/21 & 0/5.

Liam Livingstone has 2 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 8 in two T20I innings this year.

Liam Livingstone has 60 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 127.65 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings here.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.66 average, 26.66 SR & 10.05 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 2*, 0, 6, 1 & 21. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 2/17, 1/9, 0/28, 2/19 & 0/16.

Chris Jordan has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in 2024.

Chris Jordan has 4 wickets at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 25.50 in five T20I innings in Barbados.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 39.50 average, 27.50 SR & 8.61 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 63 average, 46 SR & 8.21 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/31, 0/28, 2/28 & 0/12.

Adil Rashid has 3 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Adil Rashid has 9 wickets at an average of 15.55 and a strike rate of 16 in six T20I innings in Barbados.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.80 average, 20.80 SR & 7.15 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.71 average, 14.85 SR & 7.15 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 2/27, 1/25, 0/23, 4/12 & 0/9.

Mark Wood took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in 2024.