After IPL success, SRH star set to join San Francisco Unicorns for MLC 2024

In a recent development coming in, a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star is set to join San Francisco Unicorns in the upcoming season of Major League Cricket (MLC 2024). The dynamic all-rounder was a key cog in SRH's tremendously successful Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign where they finished runners-up.

Australia and SRH skipper Pat Cummins will now be seen plying his trade in the United States of America after his IPL success, a Cricbuzz report has confirmed. He will join fellow Aussies Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, both of who have signed for the franchise.

It is also understood that the Unicorns franchise is expected to name Cummins as their new leader after former Aussie captain Aaron Finch retired from cricket.

Despite his loss in the IPL 2024 final, Cummins' credentials as a leader have already been proven. Prior to leading SRH to the IPL 2024 Final, Cummins led Australia to the 2023 ODI World Cup victory and World Test Championship (WTC Final) win.

MLC gets List-A status from ICC

The upcoming MLC 2024 season is set to start on July 5, just five days after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas concludes. The league has recently been granted List-A status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), making it the second Associate-run franchise competition to achieve this recognition, following the UAE's ILT20.

The tournament's second edition will kick off with defending champions MI New York playing against last year's runners-up, Seattle Orcas, at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

The opening day will feature a doubleheader with the Texas Super Kings facing off against the LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in the other fixture.

