After Dinesh Karthik, another former RCB star retires from all cricket

In a recent development coming in, a former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The news comes just days after another RCB star, Dinesh Karthik hung up his boots from the sport.

Dynamic batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has now decided to call it quits on his cricket career and he confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

The Maharashtra cricketer posted a video with a slideshow of his photos and Kishore Kumar's iconic song 'Zindagi ke safar mein' in the background.

Jadhav captioned the post, "Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket."

Interestingly, the announcement was a lot similar to former India skipper MS Dhoni's retirement post. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni surprised his fans by announcing his retirement with a brief two-line statement on his Instagram profile and the song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon' in the background.

Kedar Jadhav last played for RCB in IPL 2023

Speaking about Jadhav's career, he featured in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the tricolour between 2014 and 2020. The 39-year-old shone under MS Dhoni's leadership, contributing his valuable off-spin to the team. Jadhav was also part of the 2019 World Cup team that reached the semi-finals.

Jadhav last played for RCB in IPL 2023, having previously represented them in 2016 and 2017.

Throughout his IPL career, Kedar Jadhav played 93 matches, scoring 1196 runs. He was a member of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL title in 2018. Jadhav also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2010, Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011, and returned to Delhi from 2013 to 2015.

