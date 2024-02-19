FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 38 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders

Date

19 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tamim Iqbal is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barisal with 292 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.20 and SR of 120.66. He also has 1 fifty.

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 291 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 32.33 and SR of 128.19. He also has 3 fifties.

Khaled Ahmed has been the top bowler for Fortune Barisal and has taken 10 wickets in 7 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 9.50

Mohammad Saifuddin has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50

Nurul Hasan is the top-run scorer for Rangpur Riders with 203 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 33.83 and SR of 139.04

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 196 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.00 and SR of 171.93. He also has 2 fifties. He has also taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.38.

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for the Rangpur Riders and has taken 15 wickets in 10 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.56

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The FBA vs RAN pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram predicts a surface with decent pace but not much bounce. The average par score will be around 170-175. Fast bowlers have a 62% wicket-taking chance while spinners have 38%.

Weather Report

FBA vs RAN weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C. The sky is expected to be slightly cloudy but there is no chance of rain.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Obed McCoy

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Brandon King, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c) (wk), Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

FBA vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The FBA vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also pick up few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has been in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets. making him a reliable captaincy choice.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Saifuddin: Mohammad Saifuddin will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 37 as of now.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 4 as of now.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ripon Mondol​​​​: Ripon Mondol not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Brandon King and Hasan Murad

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nurul Hasan, Mahdei Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Obed McCoy

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tamim Iqbal, Keshav Maharaj, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Murad

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

