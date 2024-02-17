FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 35 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Bangladesh Premier League League 2024
Match
Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers
Date
17 February 2024
Time
1:00 PM IST
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
- Tamim Iqbal is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barisal with 273 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 30.33 and SR of 121.88
- Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 239 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.88 and SR of 122.56
- Mohammed Imran has been the top bowler for Fortune Barisal and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.74
- Khaled Ahmed has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.93
- Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 201 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.13 and SR of 125.63
- Ryan Burl has scored 154 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 38.50 and SR of 114.93
- Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for the Sylhet Strikers and has taken 10 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 8.51
- Samit Patel has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 5.07
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The FBA vs SYL pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will offer a balanced contest to batters and bowlers. A par score is expected to be around 165-170.
Weather Report
FBA vs SYL weather report indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C. It's expected to be slightly cloudy although there are no chances of rain.
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Fortune Barishal: Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Obed McCoy
Sylhet Strikers: Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (C/WK), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sunzamul Islam
FBA vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
The FBA vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.
Mehidy Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.
Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Mohammad Saifuddin: Mohammad Saifuddin will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 52 as of now.
Ariful Haque: Ariful Haque will bat lower down the order and can add quick runs. He has a selection % of less than 4 and can also snare up a few wickets with the ball too.
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Tanzim Sakib: Tanzim Sakib may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If FBA bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell and Rejaur Rahman Raja
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ryan Burl, Soumya Sarkar and Obed McCoy
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If FBA bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Samit Patel and Shoaib Malik
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan and Keshav Maharaj
FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction
