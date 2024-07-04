Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 6 of LPL 2024

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: While Galle Marvels won the previous game, Jaffna Kings have more quality in all departments. Batting-wise, Jaffna have more in-form players. Expect them to win the game.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings

Date

5 July 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Niroshan Dickwella has 207 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 152.20 in ten LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 56 balls, 18.75 average, 133.92 SR & 4 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 41 runs, 26 balls, 13.66 average, 157.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs Dhananjaya de Silva in T20s: 35 runs, 26 balls, 11.66 average, 134.61 SR & 3 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella’s last five scores: 50, 47, 15*, 25 & 5.

Alex Hales scored 65 runs in his only LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 149 runs, 120 balls, 16.55 average, 124.16 SR & 9 dismissals. Jason Behrendorff has dismissed him twice in 24 balls.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 168 runs, 141 balls, 24 average, 119.14 SR & 7 dismissals. Fabian Allen has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 45 balls, 18.75 average, 166.66 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 14, 65, 26, 50* & 4.

Tim Seifert has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 106.41 in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 82 runs, 62 balls, 27.33 average, 132.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 18 runs, 26 balls, 6 average, 69.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs Fabian Allen in T20s: 23 runs, 22 balls, 11.50 average, 104.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim Seifert’s previous five scores: 12, 10, 52, 21 & 12.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 264 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 132.66 in 12 LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs pace in T20s in 2024: 34 runs, 25 balls, 11.33 average, 136 SR & 3 dismissals.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s last five scores: 0, 13, 19*, 18 & 19.

Janith Liyanage has 32 runs at an average of 10.33 and a strike rate of 133.33 in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Janith Liyanage’s last five scores: 2, 25, 0, 0 & 7. Janith Liyanage’s previous five figures: 0/13, 0/30, 1/36, 0/17 & 1/26.

Sahan Arachchige has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 97.56 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 16 in three LPL innings against them.

Sahan Arachchige’s last five scores: 35, 5*, 1, 18* & 22.

Dwaine Pretorius scored 9 runs in his only LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings against them.

Dwaine Pretorius vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dwaine Pretorius vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 21.44 average, 15.44 SR & 8.33 economy rate. Dwaine Pretorius vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 24 average, 16.60 SR & 8.67 economy rate.

Dwaine Pretorius’ last five scores: 5, 9*, 13, 3* & 17*. Dwaine Pretorius’ previous five figures: 0/40, 2/23, 0/25, 3/14 & 0/19.

Isuru Udana has 10 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 21 in 12 LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Isuru Udana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 17.66 average, 10 SR & 10.60 economy rate. Isuru Udana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 37 average, 19 SR & 11.68 economy rate.

Isuru Udana’s previous five figures: 2/34, 2/60, 2/20, 1/23 & 1/22.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 25.35 average, 21 SR & 7.24 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 24.16 average, 27.83 SR & 5.20 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 2/20, 0/24, 1/25, 0/25 & 0/3.

Zahoor Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Zahoor Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 41 average, 22.50 SR & 10.93 economy rate. Zahoor Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 8.50 average, 5 SR & 10.20 economy rate.

Zahoor Khan’s previous five figures: 1/32, 3/34, 0/35, 0/18 & 0/10.

Jaffna Kings:

Pathum Nissanka scored 51 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Pathum Nissanka vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 66 runs, 46 balls, 22 average, 143.47 SR & 3 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka vs Dwaine Pretorius in T20s: 15 runs, 17 balls, 7.50 average, 88.23 SR & 2 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka’s previous five scores: 27, 51, 18, 9 & 0.

Kusal Mendis scored 4 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 91 runs, 73 balls, 22.75 average, 124.65 SR & 4 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis vs Maheesh Theekshana in T20s: 62 runs, 54 balls, 31 average, 114.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 6, 4, 46, 10 & 19.

Rilee Rossouw scored a solitary run in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 66 runs, 50 balls, 22 average, 132 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 34 runs, 51 balls, 17 average, 66.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 88 runs, 67 balls, 29.33 average, 131.34 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 1, 1, 49, 22 & 61.

Avishka Fernando scored 59 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Avishka Fernando vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 25 runs, 21 balls, 12.50 average, 119.04 SR & 2 dismissals. Isuru Udana has dismissed him once in 37 balls.

Avishka Fernando’s previous five scores: 80, 59, 1*, 27 & 16.

Charith Asalanka scored 33 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvells.

Charith Asalanka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 157 runs, 92 balls, 22.42 average, 170.65 SR & 7 dismissals. Zahoor Khan has dismissed him once in six balls.

Charith Asalanka’s last five scores: 50, 33, 46, 19 & 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva scored 18 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against them.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs spin in T20s in 2024: 43 runs, 43 balls, 14.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs Isuru Udana in T20s: 46 runs, 27 balls, 23 average, 170.37 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 13.50 average, 14.50 SR & 5.58 economy rate. Dhananjaya de Silva vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 6.25 average, 10.50 SR & 3.57 economy rate.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 9, 18, 34, 21 & 9. Dhananjaya de Silva’s previous five figures: 2/25, 1/16, 1/11, 0/13 & 1/2.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 60 runs, 47 balls, 12 average, 127.65 SR & 5 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm spin in T20s in 2024: 100 runs, 93 balls, 16.66 average, 107.52 SR & 6 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 29 average, 25.53 SR & 7.39 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 26.44 average, 18.44 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 4*, 10, 10, 2 & 26. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/30, 0/18, 1/10, 0/23 & 1/41.

Fabian Allen took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Fabian Allen vs pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 46 balls, 6.33 average, 123.91 SR & 9 dismissals. Isuru Udana and Dwaine Pretorius have dismissed him once each.

Fabian Allen vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 34.57 average, 26.85 SR & 7.72 economy rate. Fabian Allen vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wickets, 38 average, 21 SR & 10.85 economy rate.

Fabian Allen’s last five scores: 11*, 0, 0, 1 & 3. Fabian Allen’s previous five figures: 0/9, 2/33, 0/25, 0/5 & 0/32.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 14.62 average, 15.87 SR & 5.52 economy rate. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 95 average, 54 SR & 10.55 economy rate.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/26, 1/16, 0/22 & 1/37.

Asitha Fernando took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Asitha Fernando’s last five figures: 0/41, 2/40, 0/18, 2/36 & 0/35.

Jason Behrendorff vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 50 average, 30 SR & 10 economy rate. Jason Behrendorff vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 19.66 average, 15.16 SR & 7.78 economy rate.

Jason Behrendorff’s last five figures: 0/40, 0/37, 1/31, 1/55 & 1/38.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla has been 185, with pacers snaring 65.90% of wickets here since 2023. Expect another nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Galle Marvels: Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Malsha Tharupathi, Zahoor Khan.

Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Asitha Fernando, Jason Behrendorff.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can also bat a bit.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka is a popular captaincy option for this game. Pathum will open the innings and has been in fine form. He can score big.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is another popular captaincy option for this game. Dhananjaya will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has been selected by less than 22% of users as of now. Seifert will bat in the top order and enjoy batting in Dambulla. He can score big.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai’s selection % currently stands at 13.72. Omarzai will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He can fetch match-winning points.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Malsha Tharupathi: Malsha Tharupathi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Sahan Arachchige.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Kusal Mendis, Fabian Allen, Zahoor Khan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Asitha Fernando.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Charith Asalanka, Tim Seifert, Rilee Rossouw, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jason Behrendorff.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azmatullah Omarzai, Janith Liyanage, Fabian Allen, Zahoor Khan, and Asitha Fernando.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction

While Galle Marvels won the previous game, Jaffna Kings have more quality in all departments. Batting-wise, Jaffna have more in-form players. Expect them to win the game.

