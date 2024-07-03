'Rent free and all that': Ben Stokes hits back at Australian media for trolling his remarks on Ashes 2023

Stokes had said that the fans in Australia are 'lucky to witness' England play.

Dynamic England all-rounder Ben Stokes hit back at Australian media for trolling his comments on Ashes 2023.

Stokes had said that the Aussie fans are 'lucky to witness' the England squad play.

Stokes said that in the dressing room after the rain-marred fourth Test of the series ended in a draw to keep the series scoreline tipped in Australia's favour at 2-1.

The draw implied that the Three Lions couldn't win the series anymore despite winning the fifth Test.

The moment was captured on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s docu-series 'Ashes 2023 | Our Take' which was released recently.

Since then, although some platforms reported the quote with context, Australian news outlet Fox Cricket simply noted in a social media post that Stokes made the remark about "his team." The Australian outlet also pointed out that England had only won four out of 11 Tests since 2023.

Ben Stokes hits back at Australian media for trolling his Ashes 2023 remarks

Ben Stokes wasn't one to remain shut and immediately responded writing,

"Said this to the team who had watched it rain for 2 days when we had our foot on your throats, just tried to cheer up the disappointment tbh (to be honest),but anyways rent free and all that "

The 2023 Ashes was a fiercely competitive series, heightened by Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum advocating for and staunchly defending an ultra-aggressive style of play, which proved to be a double-edged sword.

In the first innings, England amassed 592 runs and were in the driver's seat to win the fourth Test. In response, Australia scored 317 in their first innings and then reduced Australia to 214/5 in the second innings, but frequent and heavy rain interruptions consumed enough time to prevent the hosts from bowling out the visitors.

