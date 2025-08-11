News
leus du plooy jsk csk sa20 ipl 2026 the hundred southern brave
news

CSK's Latest Signing For Sister Franchise And Future Teammate Sizzle To Push Case For Maiden IPL Gigs

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 11, 2025
2 min read

The pair added 75 in just 58 balls to lead their team to an easy victory

leus du plooy jsk csk sa20 ipl 2026 the hundred southern brave

James Vince didn’t have the greatest of international careers. The Hampshire man made his  white-ball debut in 2015 and Test debut in the following year against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

He went on to play 13 Tests and 25 ODIs but didn’t really make the most of his chances and fell by the wayside. He scored 463 runs from 17 T20Is between 2015 and 2022, averaging 27 which was higher than his average in the longer formats.

He quit international cricket at the age of 32 and became a globetrotting T20 player and has proven himself.

James Vince, Leus du Plooy shine for Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025

He has played more matches in the last four years than when he was in the national team reckoning and scored more than 1000 runs every year, averaging more than 32 in all of them with a strike rate upwards of 130. During this period, Vince has raked up five T20 hundreds and 43 fifties which makes him a prime candidate for a maiden gig in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he strangely hasn’t garnered interest.

ALSO READ:

In the paused T20 Blast in England, he averages 40 from 13 matches having scored 436 runs which includes four fifties.

Vince’s Southern Brave teammate in The Hundred 2025, Leus du Plooy has emerged as one of the exciting talents in South Africa, having played three impressive seasons for Jo’burg Super Kings, a sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings. The Derbyshire man has amassed 743 runs from 28 matches for JSK at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 141 which includes five fifties.

Delhi Capitals sister franchise stay undefeated in The Hundred 2025

The pair helped Brave maintain their undefeated start to The Hundred 2025 on Sunday by adding 75 runs in 58 balls against Birmingham Phoenix in Southampton.

Vince, who is also the captain of the side, smashed four boundaries in his 30-ball 41 while Du Plooy remained unbeaten in the chase of 107 by scoring 48 off 39 balls which included five boundaries and one six.

England veteran Jason Roy added the finishing touch with 18 not out off 12 balls with three boundaries.

Brave were set up for an easy chase by New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell who claimed 3-10 from 15 balls. Southern Brave had a recent investment from the GMR Group which also owns Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026
James Vince
Joburg Super Kings
Leus du Plooy
Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Star Australia Batter Tim David Hails Team's Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

Star Australia Batter Hails Team’s Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

He scored 83 runs off 52 balls last night.
11:56 am
Sreejita Sen
ms dhoni ipl retirement question csk ipl 2026

‘Who Will Take Care Of..’ – MS Dhoni Replies To CSK Fan Over Request To Play IPL 2026

Dhoni has so far remained tightlipped over his IPL retirement after 2025 season
10:39 pm
Samarnath Soory
Kwena Mphaka Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 AUS vs SA

Got Just Two Games in IPL 2025, but Rajasthan Royals Speedster Creates Unique Record to Claim Retention Spot Ahead of IPL 2026

He managed only one wicket in the IPL 2025.
8:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
jasprit bumrah eng vs ind test series workload management

Former India Bowler Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Management Criticism After ENG vs IND Tests

Bumrah claimed 14 wickets from three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
6:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Akash Deep ENG vs IND The Oval Test

India Bowler Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Paved the Way for an Epic Comeback in the Oval Test

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as leading wicket-taker.
5:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
marnus labuschagne ready to open aus vs eng the ashes 2025 sam konstas cameron green

Marnus Labuschagne Reveals The Sacrifice He Needs To Get Back In Australian Test Team For The Ashes

Labuschagne was dropped for the recent series against West Indies
4:10 pm
Samarnath Soory
