CSK’s Latest Signing For Sister Franchise And Future Teammate Sizzle To Push Case For Maiden IPL Gigs

The pair added 75 in just 58 balls to lead their team to an easy victory

James Vince didn’t have the greatest of international careers. The Hampshire man made his white-ball debut in 2015 and Test debut in the following year against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

He went on to play 13 Tests and 25 ODIs but didn’t really make the most of his chances and fell by the wayside. He scored 463 runs from 17 T20Is between 2015 and 2022, averaging 27 which was higher than his average in the longer formats.

He quit international cricket at the age of 32 and became a globetrotting T20 player and has proven himself.

All matches (40) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

James Vince, Leus du Plooy shine for Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025

He has played more matches in the last four years than when he was in the national team reckoning and scored more than 1000 runs every year, averaging more than 32 in all of them with a strike rate upwards of 130. During this period, Vince has raked up five T20 hundreds and 43 fifties which makes him a prime candidate for a maiden gig in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he strangely hasn’t garnered interest.

ALSO READ:

In the paused T20 Blast in England, he averages 40 from 13 matches having scored 436 runs which includes four fifties.

Vince’s Southern Brave teammate in The Hundred 2025, Leus du Plooy has emerged as one of the exciting talents in South Africa, having played three impressive seasons for Jo’burg Super Kings, a sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings. The Derbyshire man has amassed 743 runs from 28 matches for JSK at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 141 which includes five fifties.

Delhi Capitals sister franchise stay undefeated in The Hundred 2025

The pair helped Brave maintain their undefeated start to The Hundred 2025 on Sunday by adding 75 runs in 58 balls against Birmingham Phoenix in Southampton.

Vince, who is also the captain of the side, smashed four boundaries in his 30-ball 41 while Du Plooy remained unbeaten in the chase of 107 by scoring 48 off 39 balls which included five boundaries and one six.

England veteran Jason Roy added the finishing touch with 18 not out off 12 balls with three boundaries.

Brave were set up for an easy chase by New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell who claimed 3-10 from 15 balls. Southern Brave had a recent investment from the GMR Group which also owns Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.