CSK’s Latest Signing For Sister Franchise And Future Teammate Sizzle To Push Case For Maiden IPL Gigs

The pair added 75 in just 58 balls to lead their team to an easy victory
James Vince didn’t have the greatest of international careers. The Hampshire man made his white-ball debut in 2015 and Test debut in the following year against Sri Lanka at Headingley.
He went on to play 13 Tests and 25 ODIs but didn’t really make the most of his chances and fell by the wayside. He scored 463 runs from 17 T20Is between 2015 and 2022, averaging 27 which was higher than his average in the longer formats.
He quit international cricket at the age of 32 and became a globetrotting T20 player and has proven himself.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
He has played more matches in the last four years than when he was in the national team reckoning and scored more than 1000 runs every year, averaging more than 32 in all of them with a strike rate upwards of 130. During this period, Vince has raked up five T20 hundreds and 43 fifties which makes him a prime candidate for a maiden gig in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he strangely hasn’t garnered interest.
ALSO READ:
In the paused T20 Blast in England, he averages 40 from 13 matches having scored 436 runs which includes four fifties.
Vince’s Southern Brave teammate in The Hundred 2025, Leus du Plooy has emerged as one of the exciting talents in South Africa, having played three impressive seasons for Jo’burg Super Kings, a sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings. The Derbyshire man has amassed 743 runs from 28 matches for JSK at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 141 which includes five fifties.
The pair helped Brave maintain their undefeated start to The Hundred 2025 on Sunday by adding 75 runs in 58 balls against Birmingham Phoenix in Southampton.
Vince, who is also the captain of the side, smashed four boundaries in his 30-ball 41 while Du Plooy remained unbeaten in the chase of 107 by scoring 48 off 39 balls which included five boundaries and one six.
England veteran Jason Roy added the finishing touch with 18 not out off 12 balls with three boundaries.
Brave were set up for an easy chase by New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell who claimed 3-10 from 15 balls. Southern Brave had a recent investment from the GMR Group which also owns Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.