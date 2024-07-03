Shocking! Star India batter finishes above Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Jadeja had a mediocre outing, managing only 35 runs at a paltry average of 11.66 and picked up just a solitary wicket.

The Indian team ended a 13-year jinx when they lifted the T20 World Cup 2024, defeat South Africa in the final on June 29 in Barbados.

While it was an overall display from the Men in Blue, there was one star whose contributions remained a tad short.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had limited chances and ended the mega-event after having a mediocre campaign.

He could manage only 35 runs at a paltry average of 11.66 and picked up just a solitary wicket.

Shockingly, in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, star India batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli has overtaken the premier all-rounder after the T20 World Cup 2024.

On the contrary, it was an amazing feat for Virat Kohli who announced his retirement from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup win.

Virat Kohli overtakes Ravindra Jadeja in latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Kohli ended his T20I career at a higher ranking than his teammate Ravindra Jadeja despite playing most of his 125 matches in the format as a specialist batter. In the latest update, the dynamic right-hander was placed at 40th for his batting and 79th for his all-round skills while Jadeja was placed 86th on the all-rounder's chart, with a rating deficit of four points.

In other news, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya climbed to the apex of the T20I all-rounder rankings after his heroics at the recently-concluded mega-event.

The 30-year-old managed to make impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made clinical breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him to.

ALSO READ: India star climbs to No.1 spot in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2024 heroics

He finished his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with 144 runs while batting at a strike-rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube