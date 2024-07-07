Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 9 of LPL 2024

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: The Kandy Falcons look like the stronger side on paper. Their pace attack is more formidable, which gives them an edge. Expect the Kandy Falcons to win the contest.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons

Date

7 July 2024

Time

3:00 PM IST

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Niroshan Dickwella has 83 runs at an average of 13.83 and a strike rate of 140.67 in six LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Niroshan Dickwella scored 12 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 56 balls, 18.75 average, 133.92 SR & 4 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 41 runs, 26 balls, 13.66 average, 157.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 25 runs, 29 balls, 12.50 average, 82.20 SR & 2 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs Angelo Mathews in T20s: 6 runs, 10 balls, 3 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella’s last five scores: 12, 50, 47, 15* & 25.

Alex Hales scored 23 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 149 runs, 120 balls, 16.55 average, 124.16 SR & 9 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 168 runs, 141 balls, 24 average, 119.14 SR & 7 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 45 balls, 18.75 average, 166.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him once in six balls.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 23, 14, 65, 26 & 50*.

Tim Seifert scored 104 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 82 runs, 62 balls, 27.33 average, 132.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 31 runs, 33 balls, 10.33 average, 93.93 SR & 3 dismissals. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him once in 38 balls.

Tim Seifert’s previous five scores: 104*, 12, 10, 52 & 21.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 55 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 107.84 in five LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs pace in T20s in 2024: 37 runs, 29 balls, 12.33 average, 127.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Wanindu Hasaranga in T20s: 52 runs, 39 balls, 26 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s last five scores: 28, 0, 13, 19* & 18.

Sahan Archachige scored 2 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Sahan Arachchige’s last five scores: 2, 35, 5*, 1 & 18*.

Janith Liyanage scored 6 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Janith Liyanage’s last five scores: 6, 2, 25, 0 & 0. Janith Liyanage’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/13, 0/30, 1/36 & 0/17.

Dwaine Pretorius took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dwaine Pretorius vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dwaine Pretorius vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 20.90 average, 15.30 SR & 8.19 economy rate. Dwaine Pretorius vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.20 average, 18.60 SR & 8.77 economy rate.

Dwaine Pretorius’ last five scores: 0*, 5, 9*, 13 & 3*. Dwaine Pretorius’ previous five figures: 1/34, 0/40, 2/23, 0/25 & 3/14.

Isuru Udana scored 34 runs in his only LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Isuru Udana took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Isuru Udana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 22.50 average, 11.75 SR & 11.48 economy rate. Isuru Udana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 41 average, 26 SR & 9.46 economy rate.

Isuru Udana’s previous five figures: 1/42, 2/34, 2/60, 2/20 & 1/23.

Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 30 in four LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Maheesh Theekshana took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 21 wickets, 24.80 average, 20.66 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.50 average, 29.50 SR & 5.38 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 1/29, 2/20, 0/24, 1/25 & 0/25.

Malsha Tharupathi vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 20.66 average, 18 SR & 6.88 economy rate. Malsha Tharupathi vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 20 average, 11 SR & 10.90 economy rate.

Malsha Tharupathi’s previous five figures: 0/15, 1/25, 0/23, 1/4 & 2/20.

Zahoor Khan took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Zahoor Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 31.33 average, 19.33 SR & 9.72 economy rate. Zahoor Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 12.66 average, 7 SR & 10.85 economy rate.

Zahoor Khan’s previous five figures: 2/33, 1/32, 3/34, 0/35 & 0/18.

Kandy Falcons:

Dinesh Chandimal scored 12 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dinesh Chandimal vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 19 runs, 16 balls, 9.50 average, 118.75 SR & 2 dismissals. Maheesh Theekshana has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

Dinesh Chandimal’s last five scores: 12, 38, 65, 38 & 2.

Andre Fletcher scored 47 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Andre Fletcher’s previous five scores: 47, 24, 0 29 & 1.

Mohammad Haris scored 56 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 21 runs, 20 balls, 7 average, 105 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 59 runs, 33 balls, 29.50 average, 178.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ last five scores: 56, 4, 5, 40 & 22.

Kamindu Mendis scored 36 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Kamindu Mendis vs pace in T20s in 2024: 146 runs, 99 balls, 24.33 average, 147.47 SR & 6 dismissals.

Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 36, 7, 27, 17 & 4.

Angelo Mathews scored 33 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Angelo Mathews vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 21.20 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Angelo Mathews vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 20 average, 21 SR & 5.71 economy rate.

Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 33, 25, 37*, 30* & 16.

Dasun Shanaka took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dasun Shanaka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 186 runs, 120 balls, 16.90 average, 155 SR & 11 dismissals. Isuru Udana and Dwaine Pretorius have dismissed him once each.

Dasun Shanaka vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 17 runs, 32 balls, 8.50 average, 53.12 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 17.18 average, 12.72 SR & 8.10 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 12.57 average, 11.42 SR & 6.60 economy rate.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 0, 5, 46*, 0 & 3. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/25, 3/20, 1/10 & 0/11.

Wanindu Hasaranga took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 25 runs, 24 balls, 8.33 average, 104.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 16.95 average, 16 SR & 6.35 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 13.66 average, 11 SR & 7.45 economy rate.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 0, 25, 20*, 0 & 0. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 2/37, 2/30, 0/32, 2/25 & 2/32.

Chaturanga de Silva took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambula.

Chaturanga de Silva vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 41 average, 32.66 SR & 7.53 economy rate. Chaturanga de Silva vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 95 average, 52 SR & 10.96 economy rate.

Chaturanga de Silva’s last five figures: 1/48, 2/20, 0/15, 1/35 & 0/28.

Dushmantha Chameera took 3 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dushmantha Chameera vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 22.92 average, 15.14 SR & 9.08 economy rate. Dushmantha Chameera vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 33 average, 32 SR & 6.18 economy rate.

Dushmantha Chameera’s previous five figures: 3/40, 1/46, 0/27, 1/12 & 1/11.

Shoriful Islam took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Shoriful Islam vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 20.61 average, 16.44 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Shoriful Islam vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 16.91 average, 13.83 SR & 7.33 economy rate.

Shoriful Islam’s last five figures: 2/43, 1/26, 2/29, 1/31 & 1/26.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla in three games this LPL has been 201, with pacers snaring 76.66% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Galle Marvels: Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Malsha Tharupathi, Zahoor Khan.

Kandy Falcons: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Shoriful Islam.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Udana will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will also contribute with both bat and ball. He has been performing well this tournament. He can fetch valuable points.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius has been selected by less than 43% of users as of now. Pretorius will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well in patches this LPL.

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris’ selection % currently stands at 16.53. Haris will bat in the top order and enjoy batting in Dambulla. He looked in nice touch in the previous game.

GM vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Pavan Rathnayake: Pavan Rathnayake might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushmantha Chameera.

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Zahoor Khan, Chaturanga de Silva, and Malsha Tharupathi.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushmantha Chameera.

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Sahan Arachchige, and Shoriful Islam.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction

The Kandy Falcons look like the stronger side on paper. Their pace attack is more formidable, which gives them an edge. Expect the Kandy Falcons to win the contest.

