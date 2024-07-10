Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 14 of LPL 2024

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Galle Marvels are a good side with a fiery batting unit. Their bowling has also been good for most part of the tournament. Expect GM to get back to winning ways.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Galle Marvels vs Kandy Falcons

Date

10 July 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Niroshan Dickwella has 95 runs at an average of 13.57 and a strike rate of 146.15 in seven LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Niroshan Dickwella has 31 runs in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 87 runs, 62 balls, 17.40 average, 140.32 SR & 5 dismissals. Shoriful Islam has dismissed him once in six balls.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 41 runs, 26 balls, 13.66 average, 157.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 25 runs, 29 balls, 12.50 average, 82.20 SR & 2 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs Angelo Mathews in T20s: 6 runs, 10 balls, 3 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella’s last five scores: 7, 12, 12, 50 & 47.

Alex Hales scored 38 runs in his only LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Alex Hales has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 134.48 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 156 runs, 132 balls, 17.33 average, 118.18 SR & 9 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 168 runs, 141 balls, 24 average, 119.14 SR & 7 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 92 runs, 52 balls, 15.33 average, 176.92 SR & 6 dismissals. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him twice in 11 balls.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 17, 38, 23, 14 & 65.

Tim Seifert scored 82 runs in his only LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Tim Seifert has 186 runs at an average of 186 and a strike rate of 163.15 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 88 runs, 71 balls, 29.33 average, 123.94 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 50 runs, 43 balls, 16.66 average, 116.27 SR & 3 dismissals. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him once in 48 balls.

Tim Seifert’s previous five scores: 0, 82*, 104*, 12 & 10.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 71 runs at an average of 11.83 and a strike rate of 110.93 in six LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 51 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 118.60 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs pace in T20s in 2024: 44 runs, 39 balls, 8.80 average, 112.82 SR & 5 dismissals. Shoriful Islam has dismissed him once in three balls.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Ramesh Mendis in T20s: 37 runs, 27 balls, 18.50 average, 137.03 SR & 2 dismissals.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Wanindu Hasaranga in T20s: 53 runs, 45 balls, 26.50 average, 117.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s last five scores: 7, 16, 28, 0 & 13.

Janith Liyanage has 11 runs in two LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Janith Liyanage has 20 runs in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Janith Liyanage’s last five scores: 3, 11, 6, 2 & 25. Janith Liyanage’s previous five figures: 0/18, 0/17, 0/11, 0/13 & 0/30.

Sahan Archachige has 9 runs in two LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Sahan Arachchige has 22 runs in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Sahan Arachchige’s last five scores: 11, 9*, 2, 35 & 5*.

Dwaine Pretorius took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Dwaine Pretorius has 3 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 3 wickets in three LPL innings here.

Dwaine Pretorius vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dwaine Pretorius vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 21.33 average, 15.41 SR & 8.30 economy rate. Dwaine Pretorius vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 31.40 average, 21.80 SR & 8.64 economy rate.

Dwaine Pretorius’ last five scores: 3, 0*, 5, 9* & 13. Dwaine Pretorius’ previous five figures: 1/29, 1/40, 1/34, 0/40 & 2/23.

Isuru Udana has 34 runs in three LPL innings against Kandy Falcons. He also has 3 wickets in three innings against them.

Isuru Udana scored 72 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 11 in three LPL innings here.

Isuru Udana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 17.57 average, 11.28 SR & 9.34 economy rate. Isuru Udana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 18 average, 12 SR & 9 economy rate.

Isuru Udana’s previous five figures: 2/16, 3/30, 1/42, 2/34 & 2/60.

Maheesh Theekshana has 4 wickets at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 28.50 in five LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 24.47 average, 20.34 SR & 7.21 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 29.16 average, 31.83 SR & 5.49 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 1/27, 1/32, 1/29, 2/20 & 0/24.

Zahoor Khan took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Zahoor Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Zahoor Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 22 average, 14.66 SR & 9 economy rate. Zahoor Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 25.66 average, 13 SR & 11.84 economy rate.

Zahoor Khan’s previous five figures: 1/52, 2/29, 2/33, 1/32 & 3/34.

Kandy Falcons:

Dinesh Chandimal has 64 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 108.47 in four LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Dinesh Chandimal has 102 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 208.16 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Dinesh Chandimal vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 19 runs, 16 balls, 9.50 average, 118.75 SR & 2 dismissals. Maheesh Theekshana has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

Dinesh Chandimal’s last five scores: 89, 1, 12, 38 & 65.

Andre Fletcher scored 50 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Andre Fletcher has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 141.02 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Andre Fletcher vs Maheesh Theekshana in T20s: 30 runs, 27 balls, 15 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Fletcher’s previous five scores: 13, 50, 47, 24 & 0.

Mohammad Haris has 24 runs in three LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Mohammad Haris has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 152.83 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 21 runs, 22 balls, 5.25 average, 95.45 SR & 4 dismissals. Isuru Udana has dismissed him once in two balls.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 61 runs, 36 balls, 30.50 average, 169.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ last five scores: 25, 0, 56, 4 & 5.

Kamindu Mendis has 13 runs in two LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Kamindu Mendis has 111 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 179.03 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Kamindu Mendis vs pace in T20s in 2024: 184 runs, 128 balls, 26.28 average, 143.75 SR & 7 dismissals. Isuru Udana has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 65*, 10, 36, 7 & 27.

Angelo Mathews has 91 runs at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 124.65 in four LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Angelo Mathews has 87 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 161.11 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Angelo Mathews vs Maheesh Theekshana in T20s: 52 runs, 28 balls, 26 average, 185.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angelo Mathews vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 21.20 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Angelo Mathews vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 20 average, 21 SR & 5.71 economy rate.

Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 29*, 25, 33, 25 & 37*.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 186 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 193.75 in four LPL innings against Galle Marvels. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 12.62 and a strike rate of 11.75 in four LPL innings against them.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 65 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three LPL innings here.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 24 wickets, 18.45 average, 16.70 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 15.50 average, 12.25 SR & 7.59 economy rate.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 65*, 0, 25, 20* & 0. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 0/40, 1/36, 2/37, 2/30 & 0/32.

Dasun Shanaka scored 9 runs in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Dasun Shanaka has 9 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 12.25 in three LPL innings here.

Dasun Shanaka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 195 runs, 124 balls, 16.25 average, 157.25 SR & 12 dismissals. Zahoor Khan and Isuru Udana have dismissed him once each.

Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 18.30 average, 12.84 SR & 8.55 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 11.25 average, 10.50 SR & 6.42 economy rate.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 9, 0, 5, 46* & 0. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 3/40, 0/19, 1/20, 1/25 & 3/20.

Ramesh Mendis took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Ramesh Mendis took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Ramesh Mendis’ last five figures: 2/28, 0/7, 2/14, 1/26 & 1/2.

Dushmantha Chameera has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Dushmantha Chameera has 5 wickets at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dushmantha Chameera vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 27.06 average, 17 SR & 9.55 economy rate. Dushmantha Chameera vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 25 average, 25.20 SR & 5.94 economy rate.

Dushmantha Chameera’s previous five figures: 0/42, 3/40, 1/46, 0/27.

Shoriful Islam has 2 wickets in two LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Shoriful Islam has 4 wickets at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Shoriful Islam vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 23.88 average, 18.22 SR & 7.86 economy rate. Shoriful Islam vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 15.78 average, 12.57 SR & 7.53 economy rate.

Shoriful Islam’s last five figures: 0/47, 2/32, 2/43, 1/26 & 2/29.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla has been 193, with pacers snaring 67.86% of wickets here. Expect another decent track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Galle Marvels: Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Zahoor Khan.

Kandy Falcons: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu Pathiratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Shoriful Islam.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Udana will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball. He can again fetch ample points.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will contribute with both bat and ball. Shanaka has been bowling well this LPL. His batting will also be more than handy.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius has been selected by less than 41% of users as of now. Pretorius will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch match-winning points.

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris’ selection % currently stands at 13.57. Haris will bat in the top order and is a dynamic batter. He can score big.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kavindu Pathiratne: Kavindu Pathiratne might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushmantha Chameera.

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, and Zahoor Khan.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, and Ramesh Mendis.

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Janith Liyanage, Shoriful Islam, and Dwaine Pretorius.

GM vs KFL Dream11 Prediction

Galle Marvels are a good side with a fiery batting unit. Their bowling has also been good for most part of the tournament. Expect GM to get back to winning ways.

