Newly appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir wants this player to be assistant coach; Reports

Gambhir has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with him as well.

Earlier today, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that former India opener Gautam Gambhir will be the next coach of the Indian team.

Gambhir will take over the reins from Rahul Dravid, whose stint ended with the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Now, reports have claimed that Gambhir has demanded a specific player to join his team as an assistant coach.

India's latest coach has expressed his desire to bring along Abhishek Nayar as his assistant coach for the Indian national team, Bengali newspaper Aajkal reported.

Nayar is presently working as an assistant coach under Gambhir for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the report, Gambhir and Nayar have also verbally agreed to this potential role. It implies that if Gambhir becomes the head coach of the Indian national team, Nayar is likely to join him on the coaching team.

Nayar, who has previously donned the tricolour in ODIs, also serves as the director of the KKR academy.

Gautam Gambhir will have confidence on his side after leading KKR to their third IPL win

This might be Gambhir's first national coaching assignment but he will be coming into office high on confidence, having led KKR to their third IPL title as a mentor earlier this year.

While India has a jam-packed schedule ahead, Gambhir's upcoming biggest assignments are next year with two major ICC events lined up - Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship (WTC Final).

ALSO READ: Jay Shah confirms Gautam Gambhir as the next India coach

Telegram Group Join Now

Gambhir is expected to start his tenure from the upcoming Sri Lanka tour later this month after the culmination of the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe where a second string Indian squad is playing.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube