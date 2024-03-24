GT vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 5 of IPL 2024
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Both sides are formidable, and there is not much to separate between the sides. While Gujarat Titans have a home advantage, Mumbai Indians have match-winners. However, MI’s batting looks slightly stronger and might be the difference in the end.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Indian Premier League 2024
Match
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
Date
24 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Shubman Gill has 409 runs at an average of 37.18 and a strike rate of 150.36 in 11 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties and a century against them.
Shubman Gill has 669 runs at an average of 66.90 and a strike rate of 159.28 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and two centuries here.
Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 170 runs, 136 balls, 24.28 average, 125 SR & 7 dismissals.
Shubman Gill vs off-spinners since 2023: 100 runs, 57 balls, 25 average, 175.43 SR & 4 dismissals.
Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 1 run, 5 balls, 0.33 average, 20 SR & 3 dismissals.
Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 23, 8, 0, 9 & 77.
Wriddhiman Saha has 429 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 125.43 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties against them.
Wriddhiman Saha has 228 runs at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 136.52 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.
Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 49 runs, 40 balls, 24.50 average, 122.50 SR & 2 dismissals.
Wriddhiman Saha vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 100 runs, 61 balls, 25 average, 163.93 SR & 4 dismissals.
Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 20, 4, 41, 54 & 18.
Sai Sudharsan has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 135.71 in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
Sai Sudharsan has 281 runs at an average of 46.83 and a strike rate of 149.46 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.
-
Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 2, 11, 4, 54* & 46.
Kane Williamson has 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 104.08 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Kane Williamson’s last five scores: 26*, 57, 61, 46 & 61.
David Miller has 364 runs at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 141.63 in 15 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.
-
David Miller has 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 167.74 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.
David Miller vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 20 balls, 2.33 average, 35 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
David Miller vs off-spinners in 2024: 38 runs, 37 balls, 19 average, 102.70 SR & 2 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him once in 21 balls.
David Miller vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 41 runs, 32 balls, 10.25 average, 128.12 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
David Miller’s last five scores: 8*, 22*, 17, 47 & 11.
Vijay Shankar has 152 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 120.63 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Vijay Shankar has 115 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 164.28 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.
Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL 2023: 55 runs, 37 balls, 27.50 average, 148.64 SR & 2 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.
-
Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 36, 56, 2, 42 & 14.
Rahul Tewatia has 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike rate of 121.15 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 4 wickets against them.
-
Rahul Tewatia has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 196.66 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.
Rahul Tewatia vs off-spinners since 2023: 9 runs, 11 balls, 4.50 average, 81.81 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Joshua Little has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
Joshua Little has 3 wickets at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 36 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
-
Joshua Little vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 25.33 average, 16.77 SR & 9.05 economy rate. Joshua Little vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 12.25 average, 13.25 SR & 5.54 economy rate.
Joshua Little’s last five figures: 1/27, 2/20, 3/18, 1/38 & 0/36.
Mohit Sharma has 31 wickets at an average of 19.19 and a strike rate of 13 in 19 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.
-
Mohit Sharma has 20 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 8.20 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.
Mohit Sharma vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 11.45 average, 8.40 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 22.28 average, 16.42 SR & 8.14 economy rate.
-
Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/15, 0/24, 0/20, 3/36 & 5/10.
Umesh Yadav has 15 wickets at an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 21.80 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Noor Ahmad has 3 wickets at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
Noor Ahmad has 7 wickets at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 20.71 in seven IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
-
Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 24.50 average, 19 SR & 7.73 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 10.12 average, 11.62 SR & 5.22 economy rate.
-
Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/37, 0/20, 1/18, 2/16 & 1/23.
Ishan Kishan has 89 runs at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 127.14 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Ishan Kishan made 13 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace since 2023: 98 runs, 87 balls, 19.60 average, 112.64 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners since 2023: 123 runs, 80 balls, 17.57 average, 153.75 SR & 7 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 64 balls.
-
Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 0, 52, 58, 27 & 6.
Rohit Sharma has 82 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 134.42 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Rohit Sharma has 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 133.78 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
-
Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners since 2023: 56 runs, 40 balls, 14 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 34 balls.
-
Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace since 2023: 50 runs, 48 balls, 16.66 average, 104.16 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 121*, 0, 0, 8 & 11.
Tilak Varma has 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 200 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Tilak Varma has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 264.70 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
Tilak Varma vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 75 runs, 60 balls, 18.75 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Tilak Varma vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 13 runs, 10 balls, 6.50 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 26, 0, 29, 31* & 7*.
Hardik Pandya has 224 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 129.47 in nine IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 24 in eight IPL innings here.
-
Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace since 2023: 57 runs, 53 balls, 14.25 average, 107.54 SR & 4 dismissals. Joshua Little has dismissed him once in three balls.
-
Hardik Pandya vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 27 runs, 37 balls, 13.50 average, 72.97 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.63 average, 19.18 SR & 7.39 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 70 average, 50 SR & 8.40 economy rate.
-
Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 14, 20*, 24, 19 & 21*. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/32, 0/14, 0/18, 3/35 & 1/27.
Tim David has 51 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 175.86 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Tim David has 2 runs in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 52 runs, 36 balls, 17.33 average, 144.44 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Tim David vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 60 runs, 42 balls, 30 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Tim David’s last five scores: 8*, 17, 31*, 29 & 41*.
Nehal Wadhera has 59 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 190.32 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Nehal Wadhera has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 183.33 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
Nehal Wadhera vs left-arm pace since 2023: 38 runs, 23 balls, 12.66 average, 165.21 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in 2024: 107 runs, 71 balls, 26.75 average, 150.70 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 54 balls.
-
Mohammad Nabi vs Joshua Little in T20s: 74 runs, 40 balls, 24.66 average, 185 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 26 average, 24.28 SR & 6.42 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 21.83 average, 16.50 SR & 7.93 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 6, 59, 25, 12 & 0*. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/14, 0/9, 1/20 & 0/21.
-
Piyush Chawla has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Piyush Chawla has 3 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
-
Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 15 wickets, 20.73 average, 16 SR & 7.77 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 7 wickets, 25.57 average, 18 SR & 8.52 economy rate.
-
Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/40, 0/28, 0/29 & 1/38.
-
Akash Madhwal has 4 wickets at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Akash Madhwal took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.
-
Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 9 wickets, 20.11 average, 13.44 SR & 8.97 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 6.20 average, 7.40 SR & 5.02 economy rate.
-
Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 27.64 average, 21.57 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 28.66 average, 17.66 SR & 9.73 economy rate.
-
Luke Wood’s last five figures: 1/38, 0/33, 1/24, 2/21 & 0/44.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 177, with pacers snaring 68.31% of wickets here. The tracks in Ahmedabad have generally been nice for batting, with some new ball movement for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi (IMP).
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood (IMP).
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gill will open the innings and always score runs in Ahmedabad. He can play a big knock.
Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will contribute with both bat and ball. Rashid knows the conditions well in Ahmedabad. He also has a fine record against most MI batters.
Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is another popular captaincy option for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball and has played ample cricket in Ahmedabad. He will fetch many points.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
David Miller: David Miller has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Miller has a fine record against Mumbai Indians and will enjoy batting in Ahmedabad. He can score crucial runs and fetch match-winning points.
Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma’s selection % currently stands at 16.96. Varma will bat in the top order and get some assistance off the deck. The ball will come nicely on his bat, and he can score vital runs.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If GT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Luke Wood.
If MI bat first:
Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Piyush Chawla, and Kartik Tyagi.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If GT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Nehal Wadhera, Mohit Sharma, and Luke Wood.
If MI bat first:
Complete the team with three among David Miller, Tilak Varma, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Gerald Coetzee, and Akash Madhwal.
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction
