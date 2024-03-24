GT vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 5 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Date

24 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Shubman Gill has 409 runs at an average of 37.18 and a strike rate of 150.36 in 11 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Shubman Gill has 669 runs at an average of 66.90 and a strike rate of 159.28 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and two centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 170 runs, 136 balls, 24.28 average, 125 SR & 7 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs off-spinners since 2023: 100 runs, 57 balls, 25 average, 175.43 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 1 run, 5 balls, 0.33 average, 20 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 23, 8, 0, 9 & 77.

Wriddhiman Saha has 429 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 125.43 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties against them.

Wriddhiman Saha has 228 runs at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 136.52 in 12 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 49 runs, 40 balls, 24.50 average, 122.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 100 runs, 61 balls, 25 average, 163.93 SR & 4 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 20, 4, 41, 54 & 18.

Sai Sudharsan has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 135.71 in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Sai Sudharsan has 281 runs at an average of 46.83 and a strike rate of 149.46 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 2, 11, 4, 54* & 46.

Kane Williamson has 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 104.08 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Kane Williamson’s last five scores: 26*, 57, 61, 46 & 61.

David Miller has 364 runs at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 141.63 in 15 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 167.74 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 20 balls, 2.33 average, 35 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Miller vs off-spinners in 2024: 38 runs, 37 balls, 19 average, 102.70 SR & 2 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him once in 21 balls.

David Miller vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 41 runs, 32 balls, 10.25 average, 128.12 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 8*, 22*, 17, 47 & 11.

Vijay Shankar has 152 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 120.63 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Vijay Shankar has 115 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 164.28 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL 2023: 55 runs, 37 balls, 27.50 average, 148.64 SR & 2 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 36, 56, 2, 42 & 14.

Rahul Tewatia has 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike rate of 121.15 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 196.66 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Rahul Tewatia vs off-spinners since 2023: 9 runs, 11 balls, 4.50 average, 81.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Joshua Little has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Joshua Little has 3 wickets at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 36 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Joshua Little vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 25.33 average, 16.77 SR & 9.05 economy rate. Joshua Little vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 12.25 average, 13.25 SR & 5.54 economy rate.

Joshua Little’s last five figures: 1/27, 2/20, 3/18, 1/38 & 0/36.

Mohit Sharma has 31 wickets at an average of 19.19 and a strike rate of 13 in 19 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Mohit Sharma has 20 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 8.20 in eight IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 11.45 average, 8.40 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 22.28 average, 16.42 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/15, 0/24, 0/20, 3/36 & 5/10.

Umesh Yadav has 15 wickets at an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 21.80 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Noor Ahmad has 3 wickets at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Noor Ahmad has 7 wickets at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 20.71 in seven IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 24.50 average, 19 SR & 7.73 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 10.12 average, 11.62 SR & 5.22 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/37, 0/20, 1/18, 2/16 & 1/23.

Ishan Kishan has 89 runs at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 127.14 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Ishan Kishan made 13 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace since 2023: 98 runs, 87 balls, 19.60 average, 112.64 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners since 2023: 123 runs, 80 balls, 17.57 average, 153.75 SR & 7 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 64 balls.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 0, 52, 58, 27 & 6.

Rohit Sharma has 82 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 134.42 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rohit Sharma has 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 133.78 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners since 2023: 56 runs, 40 balls, 14 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 34 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace since 2023: 50 runs, 48 balls, 16.66 average, 104.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 121*, 0, 0, 8 & 11.

Tilak Varma has 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 200 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Tilak Varma has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 264.70 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 75 runs, 60 balls, 18.75 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 13 runs, 10 balls, 6.50 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 26, 0, 29, 31* & 7*.

Hardik Pandya has 224 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 129.47 in nine IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 24 in eight IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace since 2023: 57 runs, 53 balls, 14.25 average, 107.54 SR & 4 dismissals. Joshua Little has dismissed him once in three balls.

Hardik Pandya vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 27 runs, 37 balls, 13.50 average, 72.97 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.63 average, 19.18 SR & 7.39 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 70 average, 50 SR & 8.40 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 14, 20*, 24, 19 & 21*. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/32, 0/14, 0/18, 3/35 & 1/27.

Tim David has 51 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 175.86 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Tim David has 2 runs in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 52 runs, 36 balls, 17.33 average, 144.44 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 60 runs, 42 balls, 30 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 8*, 17, 31*, 29 & 41*.

Nehal Wadhera has 59 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 190.32 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Nehal Wadhera has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 183.33 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Nehal Wadhera vs left-arm pace since 2023: 38 runs, 23 balls, 12.66 average, 165.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in 2024: 107 runs, 71 balls, 26.75 average, 150.70 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 54 balls.

Mohammad Nabi vs Joshua Little in T20s: 74 runs, 40 balls, 24.66 average, 185 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 26 average, 24.28 SR & 6.42 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 21.83 average, 16.50 SR & 7.93 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 6, 59, 25, 12 & 0*. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/14, 0/9, 1/20 & 0/21.

Piyush Chawla has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Piyush Chawla has 3 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 15 wickets, 20.73 average, 16 SR & 7.77 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 7 wickets, 25.57 average, 18 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/40, 0/28, 0/29 & 1/38.

Akash Madhwal has 4 wickets at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Akash Madhwal took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 9 wickets, 20.11 average, 13.44 SR & 8.97 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 6.20 average, 7.40 SR & 5.02 economy rate.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 27.64 average, 21.57 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 28.66 average, 17.66 SR & 9.73 economy rate.