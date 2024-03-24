WATCH: Suyash Sharma's diving catch under pressure to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen

Suyash Sharma took a marvellous flying catch on the penultimate delivery of the game to send Heinrich Klaasen back.

It was a terrific grab from the youngster under pressure to change the flow of the game in Kolkata Knight Riders’ direction.

Chasing 209, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their path midway and looked down and out by the end of the 17th over. However, Heinrich Klaasen unleashed carnage and brought SRH back into the game out of nowhere.

Klaasen was joined by Shabaz Ahmed as the duo smashed Varun Chakravarthy for 21 runs in the 18th over and 26 runs off Mitchell Starc in the next over to make SRH favourites. With 13 required off the final set, Harshit Rana conceded a six on the first ball.

However, Rana made a solid comeback and conceded only two runs off the next five balls while also dismissing both set batters to seal the game for KKR. Rana did a phenomenal job to hand KKR their maiden win of the season in front of a packed crowd.

Suyash Sharma takes a brilliant diving catch to send Heinrich Klaasen back

When SRH required 5 runs off the last two balls, Heinrich Klaasen was on the strike and looked set to end the game with a big six. However, Harshit Rana bowled a slower delivery on the fuller side of the pitch outside the off-stump line, and Heinrich Klaasen couldn’t time it properly due to being pace-off.

The ball took the leading edge of the willow and flew towards the third-man region stationed by Suyash Sharma. Suyash quickly ran behind and kept his eyes on the ball all the time.

As the ball was about to go past him, Suyash dived at the right time and grabbed the ball in one attempt. He timed his jump precisely and completed the catch under immense pressure to make KKR favourites.

His marvellous catch eventually made the difference as KKR sealed the game by four runs in the end to get their first win. Harshit Rana also did a fabulous job to defend 13 runs in the final over.

