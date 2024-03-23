WATCH: Harshit Rana and Mayank Agarwal in a stare-down contest after aggressive send-off by KKR pacer

Rana got KKR their first breakthrough after the SRH openers frustrated the home team.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens got heated up after KKR pacer Harshit Rana's cheeky sendoff to Mayank Agarwal.

Harshit Rana displayed visible frustration as SRH openers posed a stiff challenge for the bowlers in the powerplay. When Rana got the first breakthrough for his team by dismissing Mayank Agarwal, he expressed his emotions by delivering a flying kiss towards the departing batter which led to a heated exchange of glances between the duo.

The incident occurred during the third delivery of the sixth over when Rana delivered a bouncer that Mayank attempted to pull, but only managed to find the fielder at deep backward square leg, resulting in a catch. Mayank contributed 32 runs off 21 balls in SRH's pursuit of a target of 209 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar plays down Harshit Rana's reaction

However, the 22-year-old pacer's reaction was downplayed by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on air. Gavaskar expressed disapproval of Rana's behaviour, suggesting that the young cricketer should have celebrated with his teammates without becoming overly caught up in the moment.

Earlier, SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl as KKR had a nervous start, losing wickets quickly. Despite opener Phil Sal looking in sublime form, the England batter didn't receive support from the other end as SRH removed Sunil Narine (2), Venkatesh Iyer (7), Shreyas Iyer (0), Nitish Rana (9) cheaply.

However, KKR's big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell launched an onslaught later in the innings which saw the home team post a towering 209-run target for the visitors. Russell finished with a 25-ball 64 which left the SRH bowlers gasping for breath at the death overs.

