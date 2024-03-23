'He is a fearless player' - KKR coach delighted with debutant's whirlwind knock under pressure

The KKR batter slammed an explosive 35 off 17 balls, striking over 200 in a knock comprising one boundary and four maximums.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) debutant registered a whirlwind knock in his maiden outing for the franchise during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens tonight (March 23).

Ramandeep Singh walked in to bat when KKR were reeling at 51 for 4 and formed a fiery 54-run stand with Phil Salt to take them past the 100-run mark in no time.

Speaking on the sidelines during the match, KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit shared his thoughts on the exciting prospect.

KKR coach heaps praise on debutant Ramandeep Singh

The 26-year-old Ramandeep Singh earned lavish praise from head coach Pandit for his knock under pressure, who labelled him a 'fearless player' while speaking to commentator Harsha Bhogle on air.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Pandit said, “He's got power and a lot of potential. He's being doing well in the domestic circuit as well. He has the power, which you can see. He's also a little fearless and wants to go after the bowlers. That's what we would like to take advantage of this situation. This tournament is being played on Indian soil and the Indian players are accustomed to playing in these conditions.”

Before joining KKR for IPL 2024, Ramandeep had a successful domestic season. Representing Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he participated in 10 matches, where he showcased his batting prowess by scoring 127 runs at an impressive strike rate of 222.80. Additionally, he made notable contributions in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with a standout performance of an 80-run innings off 50 balls against Goa.

