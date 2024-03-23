WATCH: Phil Salt smokes Marco Jansen for hattrick of sixes on KKR debut

Salt was initially unsold in the IPL 2024 auction and was secured by KKR at the last-minute as Jason Roy's replacement.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Phil Salt announced his arrival in his new team by slamming a hattrick of sixes off Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Marco Jansen during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash at Eden Gardens today (March 23).

Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to bowl first, Salt's aggressive batting provided KKR with a strong start before they faltered, facing a significant setback in their tournament opener.

Salt faced Jansen in the second over following a tight opening over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Jansen's first delivery angled away from Salt but he confidently dispatched it over the boundary with precision. He continued his onslaught by hitting another six, this time powerfully sending Jansen's wide delivery over the deep point fence.

The English batter didn't relent, as he struck his third six off the subsequent ball, smashing the full-length delivery over the off-side field for maximum runs.

Phil Salt gives sublime display KKR debut

Despite Salt's impressive performance with the bat, KKR's fortunes took a downturn soon after, witnessing a collapse in their batting lineup. Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, and Nitish Rana fell in quick succession, leaving KKR in a precarious position.

Salt was eventually dismissed for a quickfire 54 in the 14th over, falling victim to Mayank Markande after Marco Janses took an incredible running catch.

Salt, who had initially gone unsold at last December's IPL 2024 auction in Dubai was bought by KKR at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore. He came in as a replacement for Jason Roy, who opted out prior to the season.

T. Natarajan and Mayank Markande are the pick of the SRH bowlers so far, claiming two wickets apiece.

At the time of writing this, KKR are batting at 119 for 6 after 14 overs with their big-hitters Rinku Singh and Andre Russell at the crease.

