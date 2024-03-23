WATCH: Shreyas Iyer out for a DUCK on KKR comeback

Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed on a duck on his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third game.

The track in Kolkata has been pretty nice-looking for the batters, and Iyer could have made a substantial score, but he left his team in tatters while trying a flashy shot early in his innings.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain, Pat Cummins, decided to field first on a pleasant batting deck of Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got a brisk start, as Phil Salt, making his KKR debut, hit three consecutive sixes off Marco Jansen in the second over.

However, SRH quickly pulled things back, starting with a run-out of Salt’s opening partner Sunil Narine in the second over. Then T Natarajan wreaked havoc and dismissed two batters in his first over of the season.

He sent Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer back in the space of three deliveries to bring SRH back into the game. His wickets enabled the Orange Army to get on top and put SRH in complete control after a shaky start.

Shreyas Iyer dismissed on a two-ball duck

Shreyas Iyer missed the last season for Kolkata Knight Riders due to a back injury and was making his comeback in the league. However, his innings couldn’t last long, as Iyer got dismissed on just the second ball.

T Natarajan bowled a back-of-a-length delivery on the off-stump line, and Shreyas Iyer went for an aerial dive over mid-off. However, he could only get the toe end of his willow, and Pat Cummins timed his jump perfectly to grab the ball and cut Iyer’s innings short.

It was an unfortunate dismissal for Iyer, but SRH, who have been brilliant on the field from the first over, showed another terrific fielding display. Iyer could only last for two balls and became the 50th scalp of T Natarajan in the league.

While Kolkata Knight Riders got a rapid start, they couldn't hold the momentum and threw away the start in the powerplay.

