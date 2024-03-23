WATCH: Rishabh Pant announces return with a smooth stumping against PBKS

Returning to competitive cricket after a 15-month hiatus, Pant gave a glimpse of why he is one of the best in the trade.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his much-awaited return to cricket during Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season opener against Punjab Kings since his horrific car accident back in December 2022.

Leading the team from the front, Pant also took over wicketkeeping responsibilities and looked comfortable in the role, dismissing all the anticipation surrounding his fitness.

It was just a matter of time before Rishabh Pant gave a glimpse of his brilliance and he announced his return effecting a well-timed stumping on PBKS batter Jitesh Sharma.

Pant's smart stumping removed the dangerous Jitesh Sharma. Punjab Kings were cruising at 100/3 in 11.2 overs when Sharma, batting on 9 off 8, tried to reverse sweep Yadav.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant outfoxes Jitesh Sharma with a smart stumping

The batter went for the unconventional shot but missed the ball completely and lost control of his body. Although he was inside the crease while attempting the sweep, Sharma ended up completely outside in the follow-through. Pant made no mistake as he smartly removed the bails while the right-hander was still out of position.

The umpire sought confirmation from his fellow official on the TV screens but a disappointed Jitesh had already begun his walk back to the pavilion, acknowledging the end of his innings.

Returning to competitive cricket after a hiatus of 15 months, the DC skipper had a mellow outing with the bat. Pant managed to score just 18 runs from 13 balls. Although he struck two boundaries, the 26-year-old Pant couldn't make a remarkable return with the bat but he made it up with his glovework.

However, it was PBKS in the end who won the contest by 4 wickets as Delhi Capitals set their sights on their next match against Rajasthan Royals on March 28.

