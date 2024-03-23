WATCH: Delhi Capitals rookie impact player smashes 25 runs in last over bowled by Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals batters struggled for most part of their innings but they got 25 runs off the final over.

In a match where everyone was waiting for the comeback of Rishabh Pant, a rookie impact player stole the show. Abishek Porel, the wicketkeeper from Bengal, came in to bat when Delhi Capitals were tottering at 138/7. DC were forced to use the impact player in the first innings of the match due to their quick loss of wickets.

All of their top four batters got starts but none of them could convert them into a big one. Shai Hope top-scored for Delhi with 33 off 25 balls while captain Rishabh Pant scored 18 from 13 balls. When Axar Patel was run out for 21, it seemed like Delhi won't be able to touch the 170-run mark.

WATCH: Abishek Porel smashes 25 runs in last over bowled by Harshal Patel

Abishek Porel was sent in at No. 9 by Delhi Capitals to add a few runs down the order. It was all going nice for Punjab Kings until Harshal Patel came in to bowl the last over. Porel got a streaky four off the first ball of the twentieth over. This boundary set the tone for the rest of the over.

The next ball was in the slot, which Porel smashed over midwicket for a hige six. The third and fourth balls were slower ones but Porel picked them and got fours off both the balls. The youngster did not stop here and flicked the fifth ball over square lef for the second six of the over.

Harshal Patel bowled a low full toss in the last ball of the over,which Porel could manage just a single. The pair attempted the second run Kuldeep ended up running himself out. DC ended up on a healthy 174/9, after being in trouble for most part of their innings.

Abishek Porel ended up on unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls, a knock which included 4 fours and 2 sixes. Harshal Patel, who was having a good day until the start of this over, ended up with figures of 4-0-47-2. This over can be the difference between the two teams in the end.

