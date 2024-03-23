'I have to drag him out of the nets' - Ricky Ponting says Delhi Capitals player's enthusiasm and attitude is infectious

Rishabh Pant made a much awaited comeback to competitive cricket when he played for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur.

Delhi Capitals captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on his team's captain Rishabh Pant for his attitude towards the game. Pant made a comeback to international cricket in the IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur after a gap of 18 months.

Pant suffered a life-threatening car accident on December 2022, which kept him out of any competitive cricket. Since then, he has missed major tournaments like IPL 2023, Asia Cup 2023, and ODI World Cup 2023. But he was given a fitness clearance by NCA days before IPL 2024 was set to begin.

'I have to drag him out of the nets' - Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

Before the start of DC's match against Punjab Kings, Ricky Ponting spoke to the reporters about Rishabh Pant. DC head coach was pleased by the way Pant has shaped up before the tournament.

"We had a week's training in Vizag and trust me, Rishabh is back and ready to play. He is batting and moving behind the stumps beautifully. Sometimes he bats too much and I have to drag him out of the nets. His attitude and smile and what he wants to do for the team is infectious," Ponting said.

Ponting was also happy with how the preparations have gone for this year's IPL, He felt that having Pant is the hearbeat of the franchise and getting him back into the mix would make DC a stronger unit.

"We have got a great team this year. Our preparations have been absolutely perfect. It becomes more exciting when you have your captain back with the team. We've missed him last year. He is the heartbeat of the franchise and having him back into the team is going to make the team a lot stronger," the former Australia skipper added.

WATCH: David Warner stuns Rabada with a stunning lap-shot for a six

Rishabh Pant looked good on his comeback until he was dismissed by Harshal Patel with a slower short ball. Pant scored 18 off 13 balls, and hit two fours during his knock.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.