WATCH: David Warner stuns Rabada with a stunning lap-shot for a six

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns in the first game of Saturday's (March 23) double header in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with both teams looking to get off to a winning start.

During DC's batting, dynamic Australian opener David Warner made an impressive start to his campaign. Teaming up with Mitchell Marsh at the top, Warner showcased his aggressive batting style, exploiting the powerplay fielding restrictions to set a strong foundation for the Capitals.

Among his array of boundary shots, Warner hit a remarkable lap shot off Kagiso Rabada for a stunning six which brought the DC supporters to their feet. The incident occurred during the fifth over of the Capitals' innings when PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan introduced Kagiso Rabada for his second spell.

WATCH: David Warner's stunning lap-shot against Kagiso Rabada

Initially, Rabada managed to contain Warner to just a single off his first three deliveries. However, the South African speedster faltered with his line, allowing Warner to unleash a boundary followed by a colossal six, leaving Rabada visibly stunned.

The six came off a length ball from Rabada as Warner adeptly shuffled towards the off side, effortlessly dispatching it over the fine leg boundary. Despite losing Marsh's wicket, Warner found an able partner in the experienced West Indian batsman, Shai Hope, who joined him in stabilizing the innings.

Warner was eventually dismissed by Indian pacer Harshal Patel on 29.

However, the PBKS bowlers made late amends to pull themselves back into the contest. At the time of writing this, Delhi Capitals are batting at 146 for 7 in 18.1 overs.

