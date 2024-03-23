'I did not expect this' - Fans react as Delhi Capitals drop star batter from Playing XI in their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings

No clarity has been given behind the dropping and the fans were quick to speculate. 
 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 16:25 IST
Delhi Capitals?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

In a shocking decision ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season opener against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals dropped a star batter from their roster. The big surprise came during the toss when it was announced that the young Prithvi Shaw was excluded from the Capitals playing XI. 

However, skipper Rishabh Pant did not give any clarity on the subject of Shaw's dropping and hence fans were quick to speculate. While some fans reckon he is not exactly fit and that is the reason why he is not featuring in today’s game, others remain unsure of his position in the playing XI. Here are some of the reactions.

ALSO READ: 'I don't want to think what the doctor said' - KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer wants to put injury scars behind to make an impact in IPL 2024

Prithvi Shaw needs to have a good show in IPL 2024

Shaw scored 106 runs from eight games last season at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.71. In the absence of the dynamic Rishabh Pant, instead of stepping up to the occasion and taking more responsibility, Shaw digressed drastically so much that despite the lack of consistent Indian star names in the Delhi team, the franchise decided to drop him midway.

Prithvi Shaw is thus in dire need for 2024 to be a productive season and to remind everyone of the talent he possesses.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are buoyed by the return of their captain Rishabh Pant. It will be a huge momentum boost for the side who will aim to kickstart their tournament on a positive note, espcially after having an abysmal start to the campaign last season losing five in the first five games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web