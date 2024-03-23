'I did not expect this' - Fans react as Delhi Capitals drop star batter from Playing XI in their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings

No clarity has been given behind the dropping and the fans were quick to speculate.

In a shocking decision ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season opener against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals dropped a star batter from their roster. The big surprise came during the toss when it was announced that the young Prithvi Shaw was excluded from the Capitals playing XI.

However, skipper Rishabh Pant did not give any clarity on the subject of Shaw's dropping and hence fans were quick to speculate. While some fans reckon he is not exactly fit and that is the reason why he is not featuring in today’s game, others remain unsure of his position in the playing XI. Here are some of the reactions.

DC have dropped Prithvi Shaw. Some tough calls taken. I did not expect this. — G. (@Bibliophileeyy) March 23, 2024

No Prithvi Shaw in the playing eleven. Is he injured or what? — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 23, 2024

Why is prithvi shaw not in playing 11 ?? Is he injured?? #IPL2024 #DCvsPBKS — Ѧ†ʊℓ🇮🇳 (@atulyd7) March 23, 2024

Riishabh Pant who had a life threatening accident, who couldnt walk for a long time, who was away from cricket for more than a year still looks more fit than ghendu Prithvi Shaw. No wonder Shaw isn't in the substitutes also. Right belt treatment by Ponting — The Gully Cricketer (@maunkibaat56) March 23, 2024

Prithvi Shaw: Sympathy when benched, criticism when playing. A rollercoaster of inconsistency. — Think ®️🇮🇳 (@THINKValleyy) March 23, 2024

Delhi Capitals management has one of the best brains in terms of Ricky Ponting and still some of their decisions you can't understand.



Dropping Prithvi Shaw for Shai Hope who is struggling to get a place in West Indies T20 side is suicidal.I will pick Shaw even if he is out of… pic.twitter.com/UZtxr2NFba — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) March 23, 2024

And here I was, hoping that Prithvi Shaw will have a great IPL, and make it back to the Indian team.#PBKSvDC — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 23, 2024

Prithvi Shaw needs to have a good show in IPL 2024

Shaw scored 106 runs from eight games last season at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.71. In the absence of the dynamic Rishabh Pant, instead of stepping up to the occasion and taking more responsibility, Shaw digressed drastically so much that despite the lack of consistent Indian star names in the Delhi team, the franchise decided to drop him midway.

Prithvi Shaw is thus in dire need for 2024 to be a productive season and to remind everyone of the talent he possesses.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are buoyed by the return of their captain Rishabh Pant. It will be a huge momentum boost for the side who will aim to kickstart their tournament on a positive note, espcially after having an abysmal start to the campaign last season losing five in the first five games.

