'I don't want to think what the doctor said' - KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer wants to put injury scars behind to make an impact in IPL 2024

Shreyas Iyer will be aiming to make a statement in IPL 2024 after he was dropped from BCCI's annual central contracts list.

Shreyas Iyer is back to leading Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2024 after he missed the last season due to injury. Iyer has been suffering back spasms regularly due to which he had to miss quite a few games recently. He is now focused on the IPL 2024 season and looks to make an impact.

Iyer has gone through a tough time recently. He was removed from BCCI's central contracts list because the selectors felt he was not giving the priority to domestic red-ball cricket. Iyer had missed Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal game against Baroda despite being declared fit by NCA. Later, he went on to play in the semifinal and the final. In the final, he scored a gritty 95 to help Mumbai clinch their 42nd Ranji Trophy.

Now, the focus shifts on IPL where he will look to start on a high. With KKR boasting plenty of match-winners in their squad, Iyer will feel that he has a good team to lead. With the addition of Mitchell Starc in the bowling department, they look like a dangerous side.

Shreyas Iyer wants to put injury scars behind to make an impact in IPL 2024

Iyer was given the clearance by NCA to play in the IPL, but he has been recommended to keep caution. During a media interaction before KKR's opening game, Iyer had a clear plan that he wants to focus on his game rather than the injury.

"I don't want to think about what the doctor has said, what the injury was because, as I mentioned previously, when you over-think, put your focus on the injury, and in that moment, forget about what you're doing the best. So, I want to put all these things aside and focus on what's there for me on the plate," Iyer said.

The 29-year-old went on to say that he is in the best shape possible before KKR's opener against SRH.

"I have ticked the boxes in every way possible, so I am in high spirits. Right now, if I look at myself, I feel that I'm in the best shape possible. I played so many years in the IPL, so it's not that I am completely distant from it. Personally, my preparation has been top-notch," Iyer added.

Shreyas Iyer is a regular in India's ODI side and played an important role in India's road to the final in 2023 ODI World Cup. But he lost his place in the Test team against England due to poor form. His recurring back problem hasn't helped his cause either. With T20 World Cup approaching, he will be looking to make a statement in this year's IPL.

