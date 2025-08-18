News
delhi capitals sameer rizvi up t20 league
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Youngster Scores Fighting 45 off 36 Balls In UP T20 League 2025, Shows Promise To Be Retained For IPL 2026

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 18, 2025
2 min read

The youngster has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit

delhi capitals sameer rizvi up t20 league

Sameer Rizvi has been one of the most consistent batters for Uttar Pradesh in the last two seasons in the domestic circuit. The young batter has scored 277 runs from seven matches at an outstanding average of 69 at a strike rate of 139 in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

In the 2024 SMAT, he took on the duty of finishing games by remaining not out in three of the eight innings he batted and averaged 26.

He then emerged as the second highest run-scorer in the UP T20 League 2024 with 469 runs from 13 innings while maintaining an average of 42, leading Kanpur Superstars to the final.

Sameer Rizvi shines with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

His exploits helped him get a highly lucrative offer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him for INR 8.4 crore. The stint turned out to be a damp squib for the youngster as he scored only 51 runs from five innings he batted and was let go into the auction for the 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals brought him for INR 95 lakh at the auction which paid off in style as Rizvi scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 153 at an average of 40.

ALSO READ:

The 21-year-old started off his season with a single-digit score but scored a measured 15-ball 21 against CSK which contributed in DC’s 25-run victory at the Chepauk.

His season concluded with a superb 58 not out off 24 balls which took DC to a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings and stay in contention for a playoffs berth even though it didn’t happen.

Rizvi continues good form into UP T20 League 2025 with Kanpur Superstars

After a good IPL, Rizvi was back to the grind in the UP T20 League 2025 with Kanpur Superstars and scored a fighting 45 off 36 balls in a losing cause against champions Meerut Mavericks.

In a rematch of the last year’s final in Lucknow, Kanpur were haunted once again by Madhav Kaushik who scored an unbeaten 95 off 31 balls which propelled Meerut to post 225/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kanpur were able to reach 139/9 in 20 overs despite efforts from skipper Rizvi and Priyanshu Gautam’s 34 off 20 balls as they began the season by 86 runs.

Delhi Capitals
Sameer Rizvi
UP T20 League 2025
Uttar Pradesh
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

