kwena mphaka aus vs sa odi series south africa squad
south-africa-cricket

Rajasthan Royals Star Added To ODI Squad After Impressive Performances In AUS vs SA T20Is

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 18, 2025
2 min read

The teenager has been in sensational form in the last three months

kwena mphaka aus vs sa odi series south africa squad

Kwena Maphaka has been added to South Africa’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia starting from Tuesday in Cairns.

Maphaka’s superb form in the T20I series Down Under has led to his inclusion in the squad for the ODIs.

The 19-year old started off the year with a poor SA20 2024-25 for Paarl Royals as he claimed six wickets from nine matches at an economy of 9.51.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kwena Maphaka added to AUS vs SA ODI squad

He was roped in for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by Rajasthan Royals and played two games at the toe end of the season where he returned figures of 1-32 against Punjab Kings and 0-22 against Chennai Super Kings.

In the lone Test against Zimbabwe, Maphaka went wicketless in both innings but hit the ground running with the T20I Tri-series against New Zealand claiming three wickets from three matches at an economy of 8.

ALSO READ:

Against Australia, the left-armer turned on the style with a spell of 4-20 in the first match at Darwin followed by 3-57 in the second match and 2-36 in the third T20I at Cairns.

Even though South Africa lost the series 2-1 by a small margin in the final T20I, Maphaka’s haul of nine wickets got him a place in the ODI series squad.

Maphaka has already made his ODI debut last year against Pakistan and has five wickets from two matches so far.

South Africa likely to hand Dewald Brevis his ODI debut

South Africa will see the return of captain Temba Bavuma after he recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia in June.

Young batting sensation Dewald Brevis is also in line to make his ODI debut after registering scores of 125 not out and 53 in the last two T20Is.

Meanwhile, Australia have the challenge to seek replacements for Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell who had recently announced ODI retirement.

This is also South Africa’s first bilateral ODI series in Australia since 2018 which they had won 2-1. The last two ODI series were played in South Africa, which were also won by the Proteas. They both faced off in a ODI during the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal which Australia won by three wickets.

AUS vs SA
Australia
Dewald Brevis
Kwena Maphaka
South Africa
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India

The ODI series will commence on August 19.
7:10 am
Sreejita Sen
Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?

Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?

Dewald Brevis holds a hundred and a fifty in 10 T20Is already.
5:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
Dewald Brevis was at his ruthless best during the third T20I against Australia, hitting bowlers all around the park.

Dewald Brevis Continues Six-Hitting Spree, Lands One on Roof, One in Next House During Stunning Knock vs Australia

Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing.
August 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Mitch Owen Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is Lance Morris Matt Short ODIs

Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada

The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I will be played on August 16 in Cairns.
August 14, 2025
Disha Asrani
Corbin Bosch Ben Dwarshius AUS vs SA

Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach After Giving Fiery Send-off to Australian Pacer

He registered his best figures in T20I cricket during AUS vs SA 2nd T20I.
August 13, 2025
Aditya Ighe
dewald brevis csk jonny bairstow aus vs sa 2nd t20i 123 ipl 2025

CSK Almost Signed This Player Instead Of Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025, Here’s What Swayed Their Choice

Brevis was a clear positive for CSK in a miserable IPL 2025
August 13, 2025
Samarnath Soory
