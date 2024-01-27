GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 11 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals

Date

27 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

James Vince has 1514 runs at an average of 42.05 and a strike rate of 145.99 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 fifties and a century.

Chris Lynn has 1024 runs at an average of 40.96 and a strike rate of 145.66 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Chris Jordan has 43 wickets at an average of 31.02 and a strike rate of 20.72 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Richard Gleeson has 13 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 17.23 in ten T20 innings since 2023.

David Warner has 686 runs at an average of 28.58 and a strike rate of 120.77 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1121 runs at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 141.54 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 372 runs at an average of 28.61 and a strike rate of 164.60 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1203 runs at an average of 33.41 and a strike rate of 150.75 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 41 wickets at an average of 21.21 and a strike rate of 17.43 in 44 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Dushmantha Chameera has 12 wickets at an average of 23.58 and a strike rate of 18.50 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sharjah has been 142, with the pacers snaring 69.17% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Gleeson.

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera.

Also Read: "Not ruthless enough": Former India cricketer shuns Rohit's captaincy

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. Warner has been in decent form lately and will look to play a long innings. He can utilise the field restrictions.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. He will fetch ample points.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith’s selection % is less than 8 as of now. Smith will open the innings and can cause severe damage. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has been selected by less than 13 as of now. Richardson is a quality bowler and will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Usman Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Dushmantha Chameera.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Sam Billings, Richard Gleeson, and Roelof van der Merwe.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with Jamie Smith, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Kane Richardson.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Richard Gleeson, Blessing Muzarabani, and Roelof van der Merwe.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.